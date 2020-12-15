US issues emergency warning after discovering hackers gained entry to secure IT systems
Presidential electors confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 US election, and the Federal Reserve is poised to issue new guidance extending its emergency bond-buying programme. Plus, the FT’s Hannah Murphy explains what the US is doing in response to an infiltration by “nation-state” hackers into secure IT systems.
US orders emergency action after huge cyber security breach
https://www.ft.com/content/3a635e09-221c-49af-a582-97bc4e803747
Electoral College set to confirm Joe Biden as next US president
https://www.ft.com/content/fb5e17ae-7a15-4a88-b871-1db4036186fe
Federal reserve poised to extend crisis bond-buying programme
https://www.ft.com/content/28db9e0a-9b6b-4e95-99e6-615ffcbdbaf8
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published