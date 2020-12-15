US issues emergency warning after discovering hackers gained entry to secure IT systems

Presidential electors confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 US election, and the Federal Reserve is poised to issue new guidance extending its emergency bond-buying programme. Plus, the FT’s Hannah Murphy explains what the US is doing in response to an infiltration by “nation-state” hackers into secure IT systems.





US orders emergency action after huge cyber security breach

https://www.ft.com/content/3a635e09-221c-49af-a582-97bc4e803747





Electoral College set to confirm Joe Biden as next US president

https://www.ft.com/content/fb5e17ae-7a15-4a88-b871-1db4036186fe





Federal reserve poised to extend crisis bond-buying programme

https://www.ft.com/content/28db9e0a-9b6b-4e95-99e6-615ffcbdbaf8





