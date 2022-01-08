We look at the trouble ahead for Boris Johnson, starting with the crisis in the energy market. What can the government do to stop bills doubling in the coming months? Along with sleaze investigations, how much of a threat is this to the PM? Political editor George Parker will discuss, together with chief political correspondent Jim Pickard.

And we look at the latest with the spread of Omicron over the festive season and whether the new variant is putting too much pressure on the health service. What will that mean for the NHS? Health editor Sarah Neville and health and science reporter Oliver Barnes will explain.

Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity

