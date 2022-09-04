Sara Semic and Aylin Bayhan

Bows have long been a signifier of opulence: see Marie Antoinette’s pastel blue gowns adorned with ribbons, or the dress given to Anne of Green Gables, with “beautiful puffs divided by rows of shirring and bows of brown-silk ribbon” that left her in stunned silence. The allure of this adornment has endured, with bows embellishing everything from gowns to shoe straps this season.

On the AW22 catwalks, there were voluminous metallic silk polytaffeta bows draped across dresses at Alexander McQueen and giant, cushiony ones in shiny vinyl at GCDS, while dainty tie fastenings added a ladylike flourish to hot pink coats and cocktail dresses at Valentino. Here’s our edit of the season’s best.

Loeffler Randall organza Rochelle clutch, £170
Sophie Bille Brahe gold and diamond Rosette de Diamant single earring, €8,750
Looped AW22 looks from Valentino... 
...and GCDS
Self-Portrait black with diamanté The Bow Mini, £350
Jimmy Choo satin Aveline 100 sandals, £795, matchesfashion.com
AW22 collections from Carolina Herrera...
...and Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier
Burberry pearl and grosgrain ribbon earrings, £520
Bottega Veneta kiwi Stretch, £655
Bows in Alexander McQueen’s AW22 collection
Rokh’s AW22 look in Paris
Rokh's AW22 look in Paris

