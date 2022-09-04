Why bows are the accessory of the season
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Fashion accessories news every morning.
Bows have long been a signifier of opulence: see Marie Antoinette’s pastel blue gowns adorned with ribbons, or the dress given to Anne of Green Gables, with “beautiful puffs divided by rows of shirring and bows of brown-silk ribbon” that left her in stunned silence. The allure of this adornment has endured, with bows embellishing everything from gowns to shoe straps this season.
On the AW22 catwalks, there were voluminous metallic silk polytaffeta bows draped across dresses at Alexander McQueen and giant, cushiony ones in shiny vinyl at GCDS, while dainty tie fastenings added a ladylike flourish to hot pink coats and cocktail dresses at Valentino. Here’s our edit of the season’s best.
Get alerts on Fashion accessories when a new story is published