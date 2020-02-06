Huawei has filed a lawsuit against one of the US’s biggest telecommunications operators for intellectual property theft as it takes a more aggressive stance after a long-running US campaign to bar it from foreign markets.

The Shenzhen-based company is asking Verizon to pay more than $1bn in royalties for using about 230 of its patents after they were unable to agree on license terms.

Huawei said on Thursday that it had filed patent infringement lawsuits against Verizon in the US district courts for the eastern and western districts of Texas.

“Verizon’s products and services have benefited from patented technology that Huawei developed over many years of research and development,” Song Liuping, Huawei’s chief legal officer, said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, when no agreement can be reached, we have no choice but to seek a legal remedy,” Mr Song said.

Huawei had attempted to negotiate with Verizon on six separate occasions in the past year before launching the suit, said a person at the company with knowledge of the talks.

It has also filed other legal cases in the US as it seeks to counter pressure from the Trump administration. In December the company launched a court appeal against the US telecoms regulator (FCC), alleging it acted illegally when it banned the company’s customers from receiving federal broadband subsidies.

“This is another example of Huawei being more combative in the US — following on from their lawsuit against the FCC and public statements by their founder,” said a Hong Kong-based lawyer speaking on the basis of anonymity.

In the lawsuit filed on Thursday, Huawei alleged that Verizon was using technology protected by 12 of its US patents. The company has asked for royalties as well as damages as compensation. Verizon was contacted for comment.

The patents in question relate to “optical transmission, digital communications and related services”, the person at Huawei said. None are to do with 5G technology, they added.

The filing names Verizon’s Smart Family and One Talk services as two examples.

Huawei, one of the world’s largest providers of telecommunications equipment, also has one of the biggest patent portfolios. More than 10,000 of its 80,000 patents are in the US but the Chinese group has found itself in the middle of deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing.

US officials have had concerns about Huawei for years, and the Trump administration in early 2019 prohibited the Chinese company from purchasing critical US components including semiconductors.

The company last year warned it would charge more US companies for using its intellectual property while maintaining that it does not want to “weaponise” its patents and opposed exorbitant licensing fees.

Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.