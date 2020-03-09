Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Saudi Arabia has launched an aggressive oil price war after Russia refused to join production cuts with Opec, Italy locks down a huge swath of its wealthy northern area that is home to 16m people in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, and Citigroup confirmed that it is severing nearly two-thirds of the platforms it uses for currency trading as part of an effort to cut costs. Plus, Turkey is threatening to allow migrants to flow into Europe unless it gets more funding from the European Union. The FT’s Mehreen Khan and Laura Pitel explain the human tug-of-war.





