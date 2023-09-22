All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What was the first single by Oasis?

Dame Evelyn Glennie is associated with which family of musical instruments?

New York’s Chrysler Building and Rockefeller Centre are both examples of which architectural style?

What word can mean both an 18th-century British soldier and a staff member at Butlin’s?

What’s the densest planet in the solar system?

The interventricular septum is in which part of the body?

Which flightless bird is the largest in South America?

What surname is shared by the playwright David and the rugby player Dusty?

The main railway stations at Bath and Cheltenham both have which extra word in their names?