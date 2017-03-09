Aviva: oak bloke

Fund manager Euan Monro has been promoted. He remains boss of Aviva Investors. But his business has been upgraded from “acorn” to “oak” in the tree-themed classification of Mark Wilson, chief executive of UK-listed parent Aviva. The unit raised operating profits 32 per cent to £139m in 2016, contributing to the resurgence of the savings and insurance group.

Previously, the only tree Aviva itself resembled was the shallow-rooted kind that tumbles over in the UK’s spring gales. Shareholders ousted chief executive Andrew Moss in 2012 after regulatory capital fell perilously low. Mr Wilson has executed a turnround with a twist — the £5.6bn takeover of closed-book insurer Friends Life in 2014. The unexpected deal spooked some, but it freed up £1bn in capital, contributing to an £11.3bn surplus at end-2016.

A consequent promise of share buybacks was one reason shares jumped 6 per cent on Thursday. The other was a 12 per cent increase in operating profits, to £3bn. Investors were undismayed by a £380m charge reflecting a higher official discount rate for personal injury compensation, which the government may yet reduce.

The buyback sounds miserly. Analysts reckon Aviva may only shell out £300m this year. Another £500m may go on repaying expensive debt, something that would increase 2018 earnings. Aviva targets a regulatory capital surplus of 150-180 per cent. With the needle currently at 189 per cent, Aviva could shell out another couple of billion before hitting the midpoint in that range. Even if half paid for acquisitions, extra payouts could be worth 25p per share, slightly more than dividends for last year.

Mr Wilson will be conscious that a stoutly timbered balance sheet protects him from Mr Moss’s fate. But he also has a habit of delivering more than he has promised. On that basis, shares trading at 10 times forward earnings are decent value.

