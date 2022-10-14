After two years of stellar financial performance from commercial law firms in Europe, it would be easy to miss some of the big changes under way in the world of elite law. Yet they profoundly affect the way the legal sector — and anyone with an interest in it — measures success.

While the model of equity partnerships based on charging for legal advice by the hour remains, the context in which they operate has been transformed.

Accelerated by the pandemic, clients and the people who work in law firms are demanding a different experience.

For clients, having big law firms that mirror their priorities, values and ways of working is essential. For staff, the traditional trade-off between high remuneration and a work-life imbalance is becoming less acceptable.

Rosemary Martin, group general counsel at Vodafone and a seasoned buyer of legal services, says: “A successful law firm, in my view, is one that its clients and employees love to work with and for. We look to partner with law firms for the long term, which means they have to share our values and approaches.”

Over the past year, many European law firm leaders have responded to these demands, by embracing purpose-driven, digital transformation and focusing on their people.

Firms such as Freshfields and Herbert Smith Freehills are undergoing big reviews of culture and values. Georgia Dawson, global chair at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, says: “It remains front of mind for me that the way we run ourselves and our reputation will shape our client and recruitment opportunities.”

Justin D’Agostino, chief executive at HSF, identifies the people component as the big change: “People want more control, they will put in the effort, they want to be stretched — but they want the firms to have their back.” HSF is completing a listening exercise that will define what it means to work at the firm.

How much change is achieved remains to be seen — and some managing partners are sceptical. Paul Lewis at Linklaters says: “When you look back over the past five years, nothing has fundamentally transformed the legal business.” US law firms, the most profitable in the world, maintain the same business models they have for decades.

Still, the “great resignation”— in which workers left or cut their hours — and the pandemic have certainly led to new practices. Law firms now offer a form of hybrid working, where people are allowed to work from home, and human resource policies are designed to soften the high-pressure effects of elite law firm culture. These include better parental leave, and flexible working arrangements.

“Being able to deliver a quality service means delivering a great experience . . . to your clients and to your people,” says Karen Davies, global chair at Ashurst. This shift in law firm culture, where managing your people is now on a par with “the client comes first” mantra of past decades, invites the question: what constitutes a successful law firm?

For years, law firms have effectively used the measure of shareholder returns — or profits per equity partner (PEP)— to assess their success.

Catrin Griffiths, editor of The Lawyer, which publishes such law firm financials, says: “We know the problem of PEP — it is important but is it a healthy indicator of success? We are getting to the stage where law firms have to tell stories — but it’s hard to put a narrative into a PowerPoint deck.”

The legal directories assess law firms by practice area reputations as expressed by peer and client comments. And this annual Financial Times Innovative Lawyers report, started 17 years ago, became the first to use innovation combined with client feedback to measure success. But elite law firms are now realising that all their stakeholder relationships are critical.

And law firm leaders are noticeably planning further ahead than in the past. “Many decisions I take now will shape us in 2030,” says Dawson, who set up an advisory board of associates and business services colleagues to help the firm look to the future.

So, to reflect such shifts, the FT annual ranking of law firms is introducing a new, broader range of indicators to assess the success of commercial law firms (see FT law firm index table below). Innovation is still a key benchmark, but scores for people strategies, financial growth and profitability over three years, digital maturity, and client mentions have been added (see methodology below).

One indicator not included is social impact — partly because “responsible business” scores are included in the innovation indicator, but also because the firms have mainly been laggards on environment, social and governance questions.

The top ranked firm, Ashurst, is an exemplar of the changing legal market. The 200-year-old firm has spent the past decade reinventing itself, after its merger with Australian firm Blake Dawson. Revenues have grown 24 per cent over the past three years. Part of this was driven by its digital delivery arm, Ashurst Advance, and the development of its adjacent consulting services designed to give clients more rounded advice. The firm has also made strides to improve its working culture with generous parental leave policies.

Global chair Davies acknowledges that to give junior partners and associates the attention they want is hard.

“Partners are committing more time than ever before to supporting our people,” she says. “However, it is the Ashurst experience that will differentiate us, and partners will have to adjust to the new reality.”

FT law firm index — Europe Rank HQ country Law firm TOTAL SCORE* (/100) Innovation /40 People /20 Digital /20 Client mentions /10 Growth (financial)**/10 Revenue growth (last 3 years) 1 UK Ashurst 86.7 39 18 16 7 6 24% 2 UK/US Hogan Lovells 83.7 40 15 14 9 6 19% 3 UK DWF 81.4 37 17 16 6 5 29% 4 UK Addleshaw Goddard 81.0 34 16 15 8 7 37% 5 UK DLA Piper 80.6 36 17 12 10 6 19% 6 UK Simmons & Simmons 79.3 37 12 14 10 6 24% 7 UK Herbert Smith Freehills 79.2 36 15 14 9 5 14% 8 Global Dentons 78.7 34 16 14 9 5 13% 9 Spain Ecija 78.5 33 17 13 10 6 29% 10 UK Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer 78.3 34 14 15 10 5 16% 10 UK Linklaters 78.3 35 16 13 10 5 9% 12 UK Pinsent Masons 77.5 36 19 13 6 4 11% 13 UK/US Norton Rose Fulbright 77.3 37 14 14 10 2 7% 14 Global Baker McKenzie 76.3 34 14 16 9 4 7% 15 US White & Case 75.4 34 9 14 9 8 40% 16 UK Travers Smith 74.0 37 10 13 8 6 20% 17 UK Bird & Bird 72.6 35 12 13 8 5 23% 18 US Paul Hastings 72.1 32 14 13 7 7 29% 19 Global Deloitte Legal 71.7 34 20 10 8 ***** ***** 20 UK Macfarlanes 71.6 35 14 11 3 8 40% 21 US Orrick 71.0 27 14 14 9 7 26% 22 Baltics Sorainen 70.3 33 12 12 8 6 35% 23 Portugal Vieira de Almeida 68.8 35 11 10 10 3 17% 24 UK Shoosmiths 68.0 35 12 13 2 6 32% 25 Spain Garrigues 67.9 35 10 12 9 2 14% 26 UK Taylor Wessing 65.9 32 11 12 5 6 24% 27 US Dechert 64.8 31 12 12 2 7 31% 28 Portugal PLMJ 64.1 33 7 10 10 3**** **** 28 UK TLT 64.1 31 11 13 0 9 64% 30 Spain Uría Menéndez 63.6 31 11 8 10 4 10% 31 Portugal Abreu Advogados 62.7 31 6 10 6 9 51% 32 Spain Cuatrecasas 61.8 32 9 14 3 3 26% 33 UK Mills & Reeve 60.6 32 10 12 3 4 18% 34 Baltics Ellex 59.0 30 8 9 8 4 20% 35 UK Cleveland & Co 56.9 27 12 10 0 8 75% 36 Portugal Morais Leitão, Galvão Teles, Soares da Silva & Associados 56.0 32 8 8 5 3 8% 37 Italy Chiomenti 55.8 26 10 11 2 8 36% 38 Netherlands NautaDutilh 51.9 30 9 9 0 4 *** 39 UK Slaughter and May 50.8 12****** 14 10 9 6**** **** 40 France Gide Loyrette Nouel 44.5 26 7 8 3 ***** *****