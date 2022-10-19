Netflix stemmed its subscriber losses in the third quarter and Russia is using Iranian drones in its war against Ukraine. Plus, Europe’s top private equity firm, CVC Capital Partners, is preparing to go public and the move has implications for the whole sector.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Netflix shares jump as it gains 2.4mn new subscribers

CVC’s biggest bet yet: the fiercely private buyout firm set to go public

Military briefing: Russia rolls out Iranian drones to ‘terrorise’ Ukraine

