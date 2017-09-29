Jeremy Corbyn rides high, but Labour camaraderie is not enough

Earlier this week, the Royal Institute of British Architects named Neave Brown as the 2018 recipient of the Royal Gold Medal, its prize for architects who have made a significant contribution to the profession. Mr Brown is best known for the postwar council housing he built for the borough of Camden. Bestowing the prize on a social housing architect was deliberate. It is time once again, the Riba president argued, for a “radical programme of mass council homes”.

When Jeremy Corbyn took the stage at the Labour party conference in Brighton he promised just such a programme, along with rent controls and a pledge to put an end to estate regeneration schemes that gut communities of their council tenants. His bet is a big but simple one: the era of neoliberalism is over and a democratic socialist one can replace it. The way is open once again to public ownership, economic planning and a rediscovery of the policy tools deployed by the postwar British state. Mr Corbyn claimed that Labour is forging a new “common sense” for the age. Party members lapped it up.

That the political ground on which the current leader’s New Labour nemeses fought their battles has shifted is unarguable. The financial crisis dealt a death blow to the idea of self-regulating markets and western economies have been on monetary life support ever since. Productivity in the British economy has been stagnant for nearly a decade, workers have suffered an unprecedented wage squeeze, and austerity has hacked away at the welfare state. Millennials have experienced a generational horror story of falling real earnings, rising debt and increasingly unaffordable housing. Politics has been transformed. Ethno-nationalists march across Europe and the US, while social democrats retreat, dazed and defeated, from one electoral contest after another. Conservatives rally to the tattered banner of the free market, but precious little life is left in their political project.

All of this was true at the start of 2017, however, when Mr Corbyn was at rock bottom in the polls and Labour was being soundly defeated in by-elections and local government contests. It took Theresa May’s catastrophic misjudgment in calling a snap election and her lifeless campaign to give Mr Corbyn his opening. The surge in Labour’s support turned him from a scruffy, rambling anti-hero into the polished, indisputably dominant leader that we saw in Brighton this week. The party machine is now firmly under his control, his opponents are largely quiescent, and all the left’s intellectual energy is gathered around the youthful members of the Momentum movement. Mr Corbyn’s supporters can be forgiven their hubris.

Yet the fact that the British electorate has proved so volatile should give us pause. The collapse of the UK Independence party vote, the fall of the Scottish National party from the giddy heights of its 2015 landslide and the continuing torpor of the Liberal Democrats pushed up the vote share of the two main parties. By postwar standards, the 2 per cent swing from the Conservatives to Labour was modest. The party hoovered up votes from the liberal middle-classes and the graduate precariat, but lost working-class support to the Conservatives. It piled up seats and votes in its urban fortresses but failed to make any headway against Conservative dominance among older voters. Each party now looks across an age divide at the other’s electorate.

This return of the two-party system disguises the fact that the class politics of 20th-century industrial society that sustained it have long since disappeared. Labour no longer has an organised working class propelling it forward. Its electoral coalition is messy, more splintered and criss-crossed by the complexities of contemporary demographic and class structures. Despite the growth in Labour’s membership, it has not forged a new social movement.

To its credit, Momentum has transformed the Labour conference fringe into an open, intellectually curious place. Its democratic sensibility belies the sectarianism of the movement’s Bennite elders. But the Corbynite leadership has not matched the energy of this penumbra with any innovative policy thinking. It remains wedded to the apparatus of the centralised state, even to the point of denying its metro-mayors platform speaking slots, while civil society is almost entirely absent from its policies. It has done no deep thinking on the welfare state or public services, and retains a tin ear to the claims of national identities in an increasingly disunited kingdom.

Bafflingly, it still has not addressed the looming welfare cuts for low-income families. It has placed a welcome emphasis on public investment in the economy and housing, but has little to say, beyond a nod to automation, on future economic challenges. Yet if it wins power, it will inherit an enfeebled economy, on the brink of leaving its major trading bloc, without the remnants of empire to prop it up.

The Labour leadership assumes that the Conservative party is so split over Europe, and the prime minister so weak, that the government will collapse next year. Its task is to appear ready for office, with a popular programme. Brexit can be fudged. Ambiguity will hold the party together. Clarity will not.

This is not just a colossal act of cowardice on the central issue facing Britain. Brexit remains the one major ideological faultline capable of dividing the party and its supporters. It can be kept off the conference agenda but not the national stage. Conference season camaraderie will not sustain the party through the political arguments that lie ahead. Mr Corbyn has passed political tests that most predicted he would fail. His biggest may be yet to come.



The writer is professor of public policy at the University of Bath