2019 was the year when Saudi Arabia launched a long awaited share offering in state oil company Aramco, when Softbank lost its gloss, when accounting giants tightened their belts and when capitalism went 'woke'. Janine Gibson discusses the corporate year and what it spells for next year with Tom Braithwaite and Brooke Masters.





Contributors: Janine Gibson, editor, special projects, Tom Braithwaite, companies editor, and Brooke Masters, comment and analysis editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

