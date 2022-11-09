Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year triggered a global food crisis. Recently, FT correspondents Polina Ivanova, Chris Cook and Laura Pitel found out how Russia aims to profit from this. Ivanova explains how they used satellite photos, transponder data andadocument trail to track a Russian company’s shipment of 2,675 metric tonnes of milling wheat out of the occupied Ukrainian port of Berdyansk, across the Black Sea and over to a port in Turkey.

Clips from CNN, PBS

For further reading:

How Russia secretly takes grain from occupied Ukraine

Russian exit from Ukraine grain deal ‘catastrophic’ for poor nations

Ships going dark: Russia’s grain smuggling in the Black Sea

On Twitter, follow Polina Ivanova (@polinaivanovva) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.