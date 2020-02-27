Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Donald Trump sought to defuse criticism of his handling of the coronavirus and predicted stock markets would be booming again, while investors are betting that central banks will respond to the financial fallout from the outbreak with stimulus, and Microsoft has warned that supply chain disruption due to the virus will cause the company to miss its revenue guidance for its Windows and Surface products. Plus, Walmart is exploring the sale of a stake in the UK supermarket chain Asda.

