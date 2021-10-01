All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which politician, who died in 1982, was the last to have been foreign secretary, home secretary and chancellor — but never prime minister?

© Allstar Picture Library Ltd./Alamy For which newspaper is Clark Kent (aka Superman, above) a reporter?

Which former music-hall star came out of retirement in 1969 to appear in Coronation Street for 42 years?

For her role in which film, based on a John le Carré novel, did Rachel Weisz win a Best Supporting Actress Oscar?

In 2009, which charity merged with Age Concern to form Age UK?

© UrbanImages/Alamy Whose CV included being president of the Cambridge Footlights, founding The Establishment comedy club and owning Private Eye?

In 1970, which guitarist bought the former home of the occultist Aleister Crowley?

The 2019 Booker-winning novel The Testaments was the sequel to what?

Which Australian was wrongly convicted in the 1980s of murdering her baby daughter — actually killed by a dingo, as she’d claimed?