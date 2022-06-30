Chinese stocks are set for their largest monthly rise since 2020, Meta frustrates app developers by charging for VR apps, and Revlon’s bankruptcy filing sheds light on what it takes to stay relevant in the beauty industry.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Chinese stocks set for largest monthly rise since 2020

Meta sparks anger by charging for VR apps

How the beauty industry left Revlon behind

Statutory inquiry into Captain Tom charity launched

