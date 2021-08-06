All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What fictional establishment is the setting for 64 books by Elinor Brent-Dyer?

Eleanora Fagan was the real name of which jazz and blues singer, born in Philadelphia in 1915?

In 2015, Jess Hayes and Max Morley were the first winners of which TV show?

Which building burnt down in south London in 1936, approximately 10 miles from where it had opened 85 years previously?

Which accords were signed by Anwar Sadat, Menachem Begin and Jimmy Carter on September 17 1978?

In which street did the Great Fire of London (above) start?

Which literary work is mostly narrated by Scheherazade?

Nancy Pelosi currently holds which political office?

Which event was opened by George VI on May 3 1951 on London’s South Bank?