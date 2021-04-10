Jump to comments section Print this page

Specification: 

  • Climate Change, Earth Life Support Systems

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Forest fires spread across Indian Himalayan state

  • With reference to the map, describe the distribution of fires across Uttarakhand and Nepal

  • Outline the factors that have led to intense forest fires across the region

  • Examine why a fast growing population may only exacerbate the problem of forest fires in the future

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

