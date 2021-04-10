This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Climate Change, Earth Life Support Systems
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Forest fires spread across Indian Himalayan state
With reference to the map, describe the distribution of fires across Uttarakhand and Nepal
Outline the factors that have led to intense forest fires across the region
Examine why a fast growing population may only exacerbate the problem of forest fires in the future
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
