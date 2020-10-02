All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Ben Wallace is the current secretary of state for what? Which first aid technique is named after the thoracic surgeon who described it in Emergency magazine in 1974? © Dreamstime Which common metal is extracted from the ore bauxite (above)? John Boyne is the author of which best-selling 2006 novel? © Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images In 1963, Laurence Olivier became the first artistic director of which organisation, then based at the Old Vic (above)? What is the biological name for the gullet? Which feature of the night sky consists of seven bright stars of the constellation Ursa Major? What colour coat did the racehorse Desert Orchid have? Which long-running soap opera is set in the fictional suburb of Erinsborough? What word is missing from the first line of Shelley’s poem “Ozymandias”: “I met a _________ from an antique land”?

