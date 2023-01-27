All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

“At the Sign of the Swinging Cymbal” is the theme music for which long-running radio music programme?

Including doubles, which tennis player holds the record for most Grand Slam titles won?

Who was elected governor of Texas in 1994?

What was the bestselling debut novel by Donna Tartt?

What is the most visited tourist attraction in Cornwall?

Which character in The Fast Show was billed as an eco-warrior?

In Beatrix Potter’s The Tale of Mr. Tod, what kind of animal is Mr. Tod?

By what name is the Rio Grande river called after it enters Mexico?

Which Rodin sculpture features Francesca da Rimini and her brother-in-law Paulo?