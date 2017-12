Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The long-running war in Yemen has caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis and the killing of Ali Abdullah Saleh, the influential former president, this week curtailed a fledgling effort to reach a negotiated solution. Gideon Rachman discusses why the conflict has proved so protracted with the FT's Simeon Kerr and Andrew England.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS