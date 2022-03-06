This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

War in Ukraine reminds us that maps can be weapons

What are the author’s arguments for why maps are essential in wartime?

Outline how maps have helped with the Covid-19 pandemic

Explain how countries have used maps to advance their claims on ownership of territories

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun