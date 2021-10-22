Cecily Brown, Antony Gormley and Rashid Johnson unite to fight climate change

Rashid Johnson’s “Or Down You Fall” (2021) is among the artworks being auctioned by Christie’s in aid of ClientEarth © Rashid Johnson. Photograph: Martin Parsekian

To help drive the art world in the fight against climate change, environmental charities Gallery Climate Coalition and ClientEarth have joined forces with Christie’s to auction seven artworks in London, New York and Hong Kong. Following last week’s sale of Cecily Brown’s There’ll Be Bluebirds, November’s 20th-21st Century Art auction will feature a bruise-toned painting by American artist Rashid Johnson ($650,000-$850,000). All proceeds will support ClientEarth’s work shaping, implementing and enforcing environmental law. Next up is a piece by Beijing-based artist Xie Nanxing, followed by works from Antony Gormley and Beatriz Milhazes in 2022. 9 November, christies.com

A food festival to help fix the food system

Proceeds from south London food festival Earthrise will go to Natoora’s Farm Fund project

When not supplying the world’s restaurants with seasonal produce, global greengrocer Natoora works to build sustainable supply chains across the food system. Last month the company unveiled Farm Fund, an initiative that supports agro-ecological projects in Europe and the US, from the UK’s Young Farmer Grant to SAAFON (South-eastern African American Farmers Organic Network). Fundraising kicks off in November with Earthrise, a food festival in south London that will donate all ticket proceeds to the project. Expect a fire-cooked lunch, panel discussions with leading chefs and music from DJ-turned-farmer Andy Cato. Tickets from £70, natoora.com

Emilio Pucci and Acqua di Parma’s collection for Save the Children

Acqua di Parma x Pucci Christmas Notte di Stelle Diffuser (£83) is part of the houses’ collaboration for Save the Children’s Rewrite the Future campaign

Two historic Italian houses, Emilio Pucci and Acqua di Parma, have teamed up for the launch of a festive new collection, a percentage of proceeds from which will support Save the Children’s education-focused Rewrite the Future campaign. Comprising candles, diffusers and a hatbox-inspired advent calendar, the capsule reinterprets Emilio Pucci’s signature swirling Vortici print as Parma yellow packaging — a celebration of “life, love and joy”. The predominant fragrance is Notte di Stelle, a spicy blend of pine oil, clove and raspberry. From £72, acquadiparma.com

Peter Doig, Alvaro Barrington, Lisa Brice and co support Medical Aid for Palestinians

For £120, you can buy a watermelon-inspired print by Lisa Brice . . . . . . or Peter Doig in aid of Medical Aid for Palestinians

When Israel banned the Palestinian flag and its colours in Gaza and the West Bank in 1967, activists responded by carrying around watermelons. Over 50 years later, fundraising group Artists Against Apartheid has asked 24 artists — including Peter Doig, Alvaro Barrington and Lisa Brice — to create works in response to the fruit. The resulting print sale (£120 each) will donate all proceeds (minus printing and postage costs) to Medical Aid for Palestinians, a charity that provides sustainable local healthcare to those living under occupation. artistsagainstapartheiduk.com

A fine wine and spirits auction and gala dinner in aid of the One Drop Foundation

Lots in Artcurial’s auction – such as a private tour of Saint-Emilion’s Château Dassault – help provide vulnerable communities with safe water

For the second year running, the One Drop Foundation has partnered with French auction house Artcurial for a night of Alain Ducasse-approved feasting at Paris’s Pavillon Dauphine. Standout lots include a double magnum of Château Cheval Blanc 1921, four bottles of Macallan single-malt whisky (1972, ’73, ’74 and ’75) and a private tour of Saint-Emilion’s Château Dassault. Net proceeds will help provide vulnerable communities with access to safe water. 19 November, onedrop.org

Prints by Martin Parr, Harley Weir and Tish Murtha raise funds for Centrepoint UK

“The Flood” by Harley Weir and George Rouy is one of the works in Dazed magazine’s affordable prints sale in aid of Centrepoint UK

To mark its 30th anniversary, British magazine Dazed has launched an affordable print sale, with all profits going to Centrepoint UK. The charity supports homeless people aged 16-25 — a number that has risen by 40 per cent in the past five years. Highlights include prints by Harley Weir, Martin Parr and the late photographer Tish Murtha, whose images captured the inequalities faced by marginalised communities living in 1970s and ’80s Newcastle. artforhomelessyouth.com

A Christmas concert for the MS Society

St Paul’s Cathedral’s Christmas concert in aid of the MS Society will include readings from actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

This Christmas, St Paul’s Cathedral will host a star-studded concert, donating all ticket proceeds to the MS Society. Guests can enjoy an extract from The Cellist — the story of the late musician Jacqueline du Pré, who lived with multiple sclerosis — as well as readings from Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, choir-led carols and performances from world-class soloists. Tickets from £40, mssociety.org.uk