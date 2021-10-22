How To Give It: six autumn initiatives for art, food and fashion lovers
Cecily Brown, Antony Gormley and Rashid Johnson unite to fight climate change
To help drive the art world in the fight against climate change, environmental charities Gallery Climate Coalition and ClientEarth have joined forces with Christie’s to auction seven artworks in London, New York and Hong Kong. Following last week’s sale of Cecily Brown’s There’ll Be Bluebirds, November’s 20th-21st Century Art auction will feature a bruise-toned painting by American artist Rashid Johnson ($650,000-$850,000). All proceeds will support ClientEarth’s work shaping, implementing and enforcing environmental law. Next up is a piece by Beijing-based artist Xie Nanxing, followed by works from Antony Gormley and Beatriz Milhazes in 2022. 9 November, christies.com
A food festival to help fix the food system
When not supplying the world’s restaurants with seasonal produce, global greengrocer Natoora works to build sustainable supply chains across the food system. Last month the company unveiled Farm Fund, an initiative that supports agro-ecological projects in Europe and the US, from the UK’s Young Farmer Grant to SAAFON (South-eastern African American Farmers Organic Network). Fundraising kicks off in November with Earthrise, a food festival in south London that will donate all ticket proceeds to the project. Expect a fire-cooked lunch, panel discussions with leading chefs and music from DJ-turned-farmer Andy Cato. Tickets from £70, natoora.com
Emilio Pucci and Acqua di Parma’s collection for Save the Children
Two historic Italian houses, Emilio Pucci and Acqua di Parma, have teamed up for the launch of a festive new collection, a percentage of proceeds from which will support Save the Children’s education-focused Rewrite the Future campaign. Comprising candles, diffusers and a hatbox-inspired advent calendar, the capsule reinterprets Emilio Pucci’s signature swirling Vortici print as Parma yellow packaging — a celebration of “life, love and joy”. The predominant fragrance is Notte di Stelle, a spicy blend of pine oil, clove and raspberry. From £72, acquadiparma.com
Peter Doig, Alvaro Barrington, Lisa Brice and co support Medical Aid for Palestinians
When Israel banned the Palestinian flag and its colours in Gaza and the West Bank in 1967, activists responded by carrying around watermelons. Over 50 years later, fundraising group Artists Against Apartheid has asked 24 artists — including Peter Doig, Alvaro Barrington and Lisa Brice — to create works in response to the fruit. The resulting print sale (£120 each) will donate all proceeds (minus printing and postage costs) to Medical Aid for Palestinians, a charity that provides sustainable local healthcare to those living under occupation. artistsagainstapartheiduk.com
A fine wine and spirits auction and gala dinner in aid of the One Drop Foundation
For the second year running, the One Drop Foundation has partnered with French auction house Artcurial for a night of Alain Ducasse-approved feasting at Paris’s Pavillon Dauphine. Standout lots include a double magnum of Château Cheval Blanc 1921, four bottles of Macallan single-malt whisky (1972, ’73, ’74 and ’75) and a private tour of Saint-Emilion’s Château Dassault. Net proceeds will help provide vulnerable communities with access to safe water. 19 November, onedrop.org
Prints by Martin Parr, Harley Weir and Tish Murtha raise funds for Centrepoint UK
To mark its 30th anniversary, British magazine Dazed has launched an affordable print sale, with all profits going to Centrepoint UK. The charity supports homeless people aged 16-25 — a number that has risen by 40 per cent in the past five years. Highlights include prints by Harley Weir, Martin Parr and the late photographer Tish Murtha, whose images captured the inequalities faced by marginalised communities living in 1970s and ’80s Newcastle. artforhomelessyouth.com
A Christmas concert for the MS Society
This Christmas, St Paul’s Cathedral will host a star-studded concert, donating all ticket proceeds to the MS Society. Guests can enjoy an extract from The Cellist — the story of the late musician Jacqueline du Pré, who lived with multiple sclerosis — as well as readings from Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, choir-led carols and performances from world-class soloists. Tickets from £40, mssociety.org.uk
