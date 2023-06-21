Welcome to the final bonus episode in our mini-series on food and drink. This week we are joined by two women who are at the forefront of a movement to elevate Mexican food and drink around the world: chef Pati Jinich and tequila maker Bertha González Nieves. Pati and Bertha were interviewed by the FT’s drinks columnist Alice Lascelles during a live conversation at the US FT Weekend Festival. Pati is a chef on a mission to educate people about the diversity of Mexican food, which she explores on her PBS show La Frontera. Bertha leads a luxury small-batch tequila brand called Casa Dragones, which is working to redefine tequila as a spirit to sip and savour. She’s also the first woman tequila distiller to earn the title “maestra tequilera”.

