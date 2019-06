Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

German media group Axel Springer is seeking to go private with the help of US investor KKR. Katie Martin discusses what both sides stand to gain from the move with Arash Massoudi and Tobias Buck.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Arash Massoudi, corporate finance and deals editor, and Tobias Buck, Berlin correspondent.