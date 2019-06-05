Neil Woodford’s second open-ended fund has shrunk to its lowest level since launching, after investor flight picked up pace at Britain’s best-known portfolio manager.

Income Focus, which Mr Woodford launched to great fanfare with £500m of investor capital in 2017, has fallen to £473m this week on the back of investor redemptions and poor performance. It has shrunk 14 per cent since the start of May.

Investor attention has moved to Income Focus after Mr Woodford froze investor withdrawals at Equity Income, his company’s flagship £3.7bn vehicle.

In a video posted on Tuesday night, Mr Woodford appealed to investors not to abandon the Income Focus fund. “It doesn’t have any exposure to illiquid or unquoted securities and consequently isn’t exposed to the same issues that the Woodford Equity Income fund is,” he said.

“And it’s positioned, I believe, for the economic and market environment that we’re likely to see over the medium and long term.”

The Income Focus fund reached a high of £742m in October 2017, according to a Financial Times analysis of Morningstar data, but has fallen 14 per cent since the start of May on the back of investor withdrawals and poor returns.

The fund lost 17.8 per cent in the year to May, while its benchmark, the FTSE All-Share index, was down just 3.2 per cent.

“Considering all of the negative publicity surrounding Woodford, the fund [Income Focus] will probably, rightly or wrongly, be tarred with the same brush as the Equity Income fund,” said Justine Fearns, senior research manager at Chase de Vere, the financial advice network, adding she expected outflows from Income Focus to continue.

The outlook for Income Focus is especially perilous as it was removed from the highly influential Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth 50 list on Monday along with Equity Income, despite containing no unquoted holdings and not having a redemption gate in place, which were the reasons given for Equity Income’s exclusion.

Hargreaves customers, who are heavily motivated to invest in products based on their inclusion on the Wealth 50 preferred list, account for 62 per cent of the assets in Income Focus, according to its latest annual report.

“The Income Focus fund’s removal will probably act as a further trigger, which may increase outflows as Hargreaves is seen to no longer be supporting the fund,” added Ms Fearns.

Mark Dampier, research director at Hargreaves, justified the exclusion of Income Focus, saying its overlap in holdings with the Equity Income fund was likely to affect its value.

“The Woodford Income Focus fund has undoubtedly had a run of very poor performance,” said Jason Hollands, managing director at Tilney, the wealth management company. “This is because the types of stocks it has focused on — high-yielding, predominantly UK-facing companies — are deeply out of favour with current sentiment and it has also been exposed to some stock-specific issues, such as the Kier profit warning.

“Tough performance and a slew of negative headlines are inevitably having an impact on his other products and let’s not forget, this is happening against an industry-wide backdrop of relentless monthly outflows from UK equity funds by retail investors since the EU referendum.”