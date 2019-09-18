FT subscribers can click here to receive FirstFT every day by email.

Donald Trump has asked the Treasury department to “substantially” toughen economic sanctions on Iran, as the US weighs its response to a strike against Saudi Arabian oil facilities that knocked out more than half the kingdom’s oil production.

The US president made the announcement in a tweet on Wednesday, shortly after appointing Robert O’Brien, the state department’s envoy for hostage affairs, to be his next national security adviser. Mr O’Brien, a lawyer, replaces John Bolton, who abruptly exited the White House this month.

On a trip to California, flanked by Mr O’Brien, Mr Trump said that holding back on Iran was a “sign of strength” and details of the new sanctions would be unveiled within 48 hours. Military action had not been ruled out and remained an option, he said. “If we have to do something, we’ll do it without hesitation” (FT)

In the news

Fed cuts rates The Federal Reserve cut US interest rates by 25 basis points, to a range of 1.75-2 per cent and signalled that it could stop there, despite uncertainty over trade and fierce pressure from the White House for more accommodation. The one-notch cut was in line with the expectations of investors and economists, but the central bank’s projections projected a more hawkish line than markets had anticipated. (FT)

NHS trusts sign first deals with Google Five UK National Health Service trusts have signed partnerships with Google to process sensitive patient records, in what are believed to be the first deals of their kind. The deals came after DeepMind, the London-based artificial intelligence company, transferred control of its health division to its California parent. (FT, Google)

Netanyahu’s future hangs in the balance Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political future was hanging in the balance on Wednesday, as a near-complete vote tally from the general election showed his path to a record fifth term as leader blocked, and rivals explored options to dethrone him. With about 80 per cent of the vote counted, his rightwing Likud party trailed the centre-right Blue and White alliance, with 31 seats to 32. (FT)

to form a government, Benjamin Netanyahu would have to engage in coalition talks with politicians he has spent the past year deriding © AFP

UK parliament suspension Former UK prime minister John Major has claimed that the courts should be able to review the legality of Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks or there would be nothing to prevent a prorogation “in any circumstances”, in one of the most important constitutional cases heard in the UK. (FT)

SoftBank looks to Oyo after WeWork setback A former Hooters casino resort in Las Vegas is the unlikely test-bed for a revolution in the hotel industry. This week the property is being rebranded under the banner of Oyo, the Indian budget outfit that has reshaped its home market and is now opening a hotel a day in the UK and US. Fuelled with funds from SoftBank, the Japanese technology group, Oyo is plotting to become the world’s biggest hotel chain. (FT)

BA pilots call off strike Pilots at British Airways have cancelled next week’s planned strike action as they called on the airline to restart talks and end one of the most serious industrial disputes in its history. The British Airline Pilots Association, which represents the majority of BA’s pilots, on Wednesday said it had decided to take the “responsible course” before the dispute escalated further and “irreparable damage” was done to the brand. (FT)

BA refused to specify exactly how many flights would be affected by the 24-hour walkout © PA

MPs seek clarity on next BoE governor An influential committee of MPs wrote to Sajid Javid, UK chancellor, on Wednesday, asking him to confirm whether the timetable for appointing the next governor of the Bank of England had slipped. The letter by the Commons Treasury select committee came after the Financial Times reported that the appointment of Mark Carney’s successor was set to be pushed back until after the general election expected in November or December. Here is the shortlist to be his successor. (FT)

The day ahead

Bank of England rates decision The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to unanimously agree to leave interest rates on hold at 0.75 per cent on Thursday. However, as Chris Giles, FT economics editor, points out in the Week Ahead video, in normal times the committee would be expected to be considering raising interest rates because unemployment is down to 3.8 per cent, and regular wages have been growing at 4 per cent. (FT)

Bank of Japan quandary The BoJ has a difficult decision to make on Thursday, the day after the Fed cut interest rates. With the European Central Bank and other central banks across Asia also in easing mode as they respond to the global economic slowdown, the BoJ is caught in a trap. It has no easy way to provide further monetary stimulus. But if it stands idle, there is a risk the yen will rise and stall Japan’s economy. (FT)

Swiss rates meeting There will also be renewed pressure on the Swiss National Bank to cut rates — already the world’s lowest — when it meets on Thursday. (FT)

What else we’re reading

Netflix: how will the story end? Netflix subscriptions fell in the US for the first time since 2011. The company is predicting 7m new subscribers in the third quarter, but the dramatic fall in the second quarter has led to the streaming service beginning to look vulnerable. Is the company’s business model sustainable? Anna Nicolaou and Fan Fei do a deep dive into whether Netflix is actually as invincible as it seems.

The rise of rentier capitalism The US Business Roundtable acknowledged this year that the economy is not working for everyone. But why is that so? According to Martin Wolf, the FT’s chief economics commentator, the answer lies in large part with the rise of rentier capitalism, in which privileged individuals and businesses extract a great deal of rent — from everybody else. (FT)

The future of the Middle East Across the Gulf states, economies have struggled to rebound from the 2015 slump in oil prices. But tech start-ups are a bright spot, attracting investment and interest from the young population. Meanwhile, here are some mistakes to avoid when investing in the infamously tumultuous region. Read more in our inaugural FT Future 25 list: Middle East. (FT)

India’s sputtering motor industry Millions of Indian workers, policymakers and investors are anxiously waiting to see whether the stalling motor sector can rebound after five consecutive months of double-digit sales contractions. (FT)

WeWork and the limits of charismatic leaders With his flowing locks and gnomic pronouncements, Adam Neumann, the co-founder of WeWork, has the air of a prophet. But charisma in business is not god-given, John Gapper writes: it relies on people trusting in the leader. As soon as they stop believing, it evaporates. (FT)

© Ingram Pinn/Financial Times

The ‘motherhood penalty’ For many women, having a baby is the biggest financial blow they’ll suffer over their lifetimes. Shared parental leave is not just a way to balance the responsibility of early infant care. It is also a way of narrowing the gender pensions gap, ensuring long-term financial equality for both partners. (FT)

Heels that turn into flats US entrepreneur Haley Pavone is taking the pain out of fashion. The founder of Pashion footwear produced a pair of shoes that can switch from heels to flats. The idea is simple: if a pair of stilettos starts to hurt, you can take the heel off, but keep the shoe on. (FT)

Haley Pavone had the idea for Pashion when she was on a night out with friends while still an undergraduate © WINNI WINTERMEYER

Hackers could break into smart cities Smart cities are coming, and you can be sure that hackers won’t be far behind. Cities across the globe are starting to use technology to connect their services and residents in ways that were science fiction just a few years ago. But this rush to become a smart city has a major drawback: the more connected a city is, the more it may be vulnerable to cyber attacks. (WSJ)

Video of the day

