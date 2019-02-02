Vladimir Putin has said he will withdraw Russia from the terms of cold war-era nuclear arms treaty, a day after the US followed through on a long-threatened pledge to suspend its adherence to the pact after alleged violations by Moscow.

The reciprocal suspensions effectively tear up the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which was designed as one of the key safeguards against global nuclear war but has waned in importance in recent years amid accusations of non-compliance and the rising military threat of China, which is not a signatory.

The Russian president said Moscow would begin work on developing new missiles and modifying existing systems, but would not deploy weapons unless the US decided to.

“We will do as follows,” Mr Putin said at a televised meeting with his foreign and defence ministers on Saturday. “We will come up with a tit-for-tat response. Our American partners have announced the suspension of their participation in the treaty, so we will suspend as well.”

The treaty bans ground-launched missiles with a range between 500km and 5,500km. Analysts have warned that its abandonment could increase missile deployment in Europe and threaten EU capitals.

Washington accuses Moscow of testing a new cruise missile that violates the terms. Moscow denies this and says US missile defence systems in eastern Europe are in contravention, something Washington also denies.

Months of negotiations have failed to find a compromise, leading to the US suspension on Friday.

Mr Putin said on Saturday that while he did not want to provoke an arms race, the country’s military should start work on developing a ground launching system for an already active missile programme, and told his defence minister to “launch a new development, a hypersonic ground-based intermediate-range missile.”

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, said that he feared the INF breakdown suggested that the US would not seek to extend the bilateral New Start agreement, which caps the number of nuclear warheads held by Moscow and Washington, and which expires in 2021.

While the US has blamed Russian violations for its withdrawal from the INF treaty, many analysts have said that the agreement constrains its ability to counter the military rise of China.

The US estimates that China has up to 30 intermediate-range ballistic missiles, many of which would be in contravention of the INF treaty if it were a signatory.

When it was signed, the INF treaty was seen as one of the first indications that Mikhail Gorbachev, the newly appointed leader of the Soviet Union, was seeking a thaw in relations with the US and then-President Ronald Reagan.

It eliminated an entire generation of mostly European-based nuclear missiles and ushered in years of unwinding hardline Kremlin policies by Mr Gorbachev that culminated in the dissolution of the Soviet Union itself.

The US’s suspension of the treaty begins a six-month deadline for both sides to reaffirm compliance, after which it will be abandoned.

“Countries must be held accountable when they break the rules,” US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Friday. “If Russia does not return to full and verifiable compliance . . . the treaty will terminate.”

Russian officials said that attempts to negotiate with their US counterparts were fruitless and accused Washington of seeking only to walk away from their commitments.