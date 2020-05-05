Light after the lockdown FT editors look at how the coronavirus crisis will transform the creative industries The future of visual arts — online fairs and solidarityHow the crisis will revolutionise the arts world and alter how we enjoy it The future of travel — how will the crisis change our trips?The coronavirus crisis might lead us to a more responsible way of travelling The future of performing arts — can high culture go online?How the pandemic is revolutionising the worlds of theatre, music and dance The future of books — rise in digital publishing and social mediaHow is the crisis changing our reading habits and accelerating the industry’s digital revolution The future of fashion — focus on sustainabilityHow the crisis will revolutionise brands, fashion weeks and personal style