Light after the lockdown

FT editors look at how the coronavirus crisis will transform the creative industries
The future of visual arts — online fairs and solidarity

How the crisis will revolutionise the arts world and alter how we enjoy it

The future of travel — how will the crisis change our trips?

The coronavirus crisis might lead us to a more responsible way of travelling

The future of performing arts — can high culture go online?

How the pandemic is revolutionising the worlds of theatre, music and dance

The future of books — rise in digital publishing and social media

How is the crisis changing our reading habits and accelerating the industry’s digital revolution

The future of fashion — focus on sustainability

How the crisis will revolutionise brands, fashion weeks and personal style