London's Metropolitan Police issued the first fines over the Partygate scandal this week. British prime minister Boris Johnson has yet to be fined, but does the scandal still pose a threat to his leadership? We also explore how this will shape the local elections, the internal Tory debate on trans rights and why the government is struggling to publish its new strategy on energy security. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Laura Hughes, Jim Pickard, Nathalie Thomas and special guest Paul Goodman.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

Audio: LBC

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.