This is an audio transcript of the Behind the Money podcast episode: ‘Bonus: Michael Lewis on FTX & Sam Bankman-Fried’

Saffeya Ahmed

Hey, BTM listeners, it’s Saffeya here. We’ve got an extra episode this week. It’s a live recording from the FT’s Due Diligence forum that took place in London on October 11th. In this discussion, the FT’s chief features writer, Henry Mance, sits down with author Michael Lewis to discuss his latest book. It’s called Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon. And it chronicles the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the crypto exchange FTX. Lewis followed Bankman-Fried right up until FTX’s collapse last year. Now let’s get into it. Enjoy.

Henry Mance

Excellent. Hi. Great to be here with Michael Lewis. Someone was just telling me before this event that they were told on their first day of work if they hadn’t read Liar’s Poker, they were fired. So, you know, it’s a book that obviously endures. And you’ve made a career out of digging down into the sort of oddballs and mavericks who have found a way to success. You’ve explained the financial industry and I think to a broader public than almost anyone. And you’ve managed the impossible feat of making it seem cool at times. So, you know, a real set of achievements. But I don’t know whether any of that prepared you for Sam Bankman-Fried. And one of the amazing details in this book is that the only person with a company org chart at FTX was the therapist who was brought in to help him.

Michael Lewis

We need to talk about this. Can we start can with this as a way of introducing how odd the story is and also just how odd my relationship to the story is. So Sam Bankman-Fried, at some point pretty early on when he collides with Wall Street, when he becomes a high-frequency trader at Jane Street discovers or thinks he discovers about himself that his particular aptitude is essentially functioning in semichaotic environments. Like not playing chess, though he’s very good at chess. Not great. But chess, if you’ve got to make moves in five seconds and the rules are changing once every 2 minutes, you know, the queens are pawns or whatever. And then that very often the right answer is not knowable, but thinking in a quantitative, probabilistic way gets you to a better answer. And I think what he does once he discovers about them is kind of puts a fine point in his own mind about himself about what makes him special, whether it’s true or not, is kind of how he sees himself, is he proceeds to create lots of these environments. And his company is run like a chess match where you have to make a move every five seconds and they’re changing the rules every two minutes. And there’s just no order. And one symptom of the lack of order was, like, lack of job titles. I mean, no CFO, no formal list of employees. So, like, the bankruptcy and the prosecutors don’t know who work there. And no organisation chart. And so when it all goes bust, one of the things that the big guy who running the bankruptcy, John Ray, says is look how crazy it is, it’s not even an organisation chart. While at the same time, there are these compensating mechanisms going on inside of Sam Bankman-Fried’s world.

You thought you were going to have to talk, right? You know, I’m sorry, I’ll just keep going for a little bit. But there was all this emotional baggage, unhappiness, fallout that happened from the way he ran his affairs and created his little space. And he subcontracts these problems to other people. And one of the people he subcontracts it to is his own therapist, his own psychiatrist who is based in the Bay Area, a fellow named George Lerner, who has become, by kind of happenstance, the psychiatrist to effective altruists to the whole . . . to the community. He’s like, he’s a psychiatrist to Sam’s girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, before he’s a psychiatrist to Sam. And Sam has the idea, I’m going to move him to the Bahamas and I’m gonna make him the psychiatrist for the whole company. And so he moves to the Bahamas, and in rapid order, virtually the entire staff in the Bahamas is seeking his counsel and coming in to lay on his sofa and tell him about their problems. And a lot of the problems are almost all the problems are work-related. And a lot of those problems are, I don’t know where I am in this organisation. I don’t know who I’m supposed to be listening to or who I’m supposed to be. And so George starts interviewing people in therapy about where they are. And can I see the book in the organisation? This is something that has not been, I’ve not been able to do it on television. It’s just because it is so much material in the book that I’ve had to get out. But George, all by himself and not telling a soul in the world, especially not Sam, creates the only organisation chart for FTX and it’s on the inside of this book and he gives it, before he goes and disappears, he gives it to me on a thumb drive.

And it’s like one of those family trees in a Tolstoy novel. If you want to follow the story or follow what’s going on, you just look and you want to know who worked there, there it is. And it’s actually a quite good picture. But Sam Bankman-Fried doesn’t know that exists. And the prosecutors and the bankruptcy people don’t know that exist. So it’s an example of the weirdness of the story and the weirdness of my position in relation to it. George, as he was walking out the door, said, someone’s got to tell this story in full. Here’s everything I can tell you about these people. Here’s the thumb drive. See yah. And it ended up there, which I thought was very clever of my publisher.

Henry Mance

Yep, super stuff. I mean, let’s go back to the first interaction you had with Sam Bankman-Fried. And after your first meeting, you were put in touch with him by Brad Katsuyama from your book Flash Boys. You go and meet him and you come out enthusiastic, like, raving. Like, you’re saying to Brad he should do business with this guy.

Michael Lewis

So Brad was asking me, so could you meet with this guy? I didn’t know who Sam Bankman-Fried was. I didn’t know what FTX was. People at crypto world had made several runs at me to try to write, get me to write about crypto world. And every time I encountered it, I felt like it just felt hollow, like the people were, they were just talking their book. Like, could you tell, it was almost like, can you write a book about my bond portfolio and make it go up? That’s what it felt like. And the stories they would tell were always so, I mean, it just didn’t, you know, going back to this is Bitcoin is going to replace the dollar. You know, it just, it didn’t ring true. And so it was, he says, so Brad Katsuyama says we’re about to exchange shares in our company for shares in FTX. It’s the fastest growing financial business I’ve ever seen. But it’s an odd situation because I can’t get a read on him, on the guy, on Sam Bankman-Fried, and I’ve called all over and nobody knows who he is. And what was peculiar about this and peculiar about the story and peculiar about Sam’s relationship to the wider world was at that moment, he was, according to Forbes magazine, they just announced he was worth $22.5bn and was the richest person in the world under 30. And he’d come out of nowhere so fast that there was no social context for him.

Covid didn’t help. The fact that he was in Hong Kong didn’t help. But so Brad asked me, go for a walk and just tell me what you think about him. And at the end of the walk, I did call Brad and I said, what could go wrong? Go ahead. Sure. There was nothing that would seem at all alarming. I would say this. Hold on before you say what you’re going to say, because this is interesting to me. People are not telling the story from the point of view of hindsight. No one, as far as I can tell, zero people actually said the thing you would say if you knew what the problem was inside of FTX. Lots of people, including the FT, were suspicious of crypto. The FT was famously suspicious of crypto. It’s not a bad heuristic that if it’s a crypto business, there might be something wrong in it. People did throw suspicion on FTX, but nobody said the deposits are in Alameda. People said a lot of other things, but no one said that. And that’s the thing you would say if you were trying to bring the place down. Are you trying to identify the problem? No one saw it. So obviously, there was not anything obviously wrong with this person when you met him. Because nobody saw it and everybody wanted to do business with him.

Henry Mance

What was the lesson there? Because as you say, there are VCs trying to get into this company like mad. There’s one company that you quote, one VC who says, sends over terms sheet and says, you fill in the number and we’ll sign. And they actually back out but 150 VCs go in. I mean, what, I’m sure you’ve had some thinking about your own snap judgment on him, but what didn’t they do which they should have done.

Michael Lewis

I wouldn’t have ever put my own money in based on a conversation. That’s idiotic. I mean, I wouldn’t have ever put my own money in anyway at any point. So first, I mean, I guess the lesson would be, like, don’t rely on an interview to make an investment decision. But I wouldn’t. And I think most people in the room, in this room probably wouldn’t. The lesson if you’re a VC. Let’s think about this for a minute, because, look, VCs are getting all kinds of grief for not having done the proper due diligence, right? They screwed up by just handing this person money and not insisting on any kind of controls. No board of directors. I mean, no CFO, all that stuff. No real insight into the business. However, I’m not going to completely defend them, but sort of defend them. What is the worst, what is the VC’s worst nightmare? All these people. It isn’t losing money on this. It’s if FTX ends up being, you know, the next Facebook and they missed. So I think that’s the first thing that’s going on. It’s like this thing is moving so fast, he doesn’t need our money. That was the other thing. It was he was profitable so that it was, he was in a seller’s market. And it’s Covid and they can’t meet with him. I mean, it’s all over Zoom and remote. And once it starts and so few people are in, it becomes a rush to get in and a fear of being left out. I mean, that’s not the best way of like running a portfolio, probably. But you can see how it, you can kind of see how it happened. It’s insane only in retrospect. In the moment it felt to them fairly natural. And just to push this a little further, there’s this thing out there when it all fell apart that, oh, it’s like one big Ponzi scheme. And that’s not the right . . . there’s a definition of a Ponzi scheme. That’s not the right description of this. People are trying to put this in a box just like these other financial scandals, Madoff or Ponzi scheme or whatever. It rhymes with a lot of financial scandals. It rhymes with Milken in some ways. It rhymes with long-term capital management. There’s a whiff of Bernie Madoff. But one of the important facts about this is FTX itself was a gold mine. That business, that was a simple business. It wasn’t the first business Sam Bankman-Fried created. That’s the problem. It creates this hedge fund or this whatever you want to call it, high-frequency trading firm for crypto. That’s where the problems were. And almost accidentally, he creates FTX. He doesn’t actually think he wants to create the exchange. He tries . . . he creates the software for the exchange with help from his CTO, and he’s trying to sell it to other crypto exchanges and keep a licensing fee or something.

He doesn’t even think he has the ability to run an exchange. So it’s kind of accidental that he ends up after nobody wants to do it doing it himself and further accidental that it works. But once it works and it is essentially the casino and the business is so simple, it’s just like hosting trades and taking a little slice of each trade. Simple, boring business that was working. They were gaining market share. Even as the market was falling apart, their revenues were holding up. It’s why the employees of the place had no sense there was anything possibly wrong, because they, with all they saw was that. Now that, if Alameda had not existed and you just had that with the possible futures of that, the VC investments make some sense. I mean, it could have been a really big business.

Henry Mance

That is on the assumption that crypto itself had it perfect.

Michael Lewis

No, it isn’t really. All that matters is that crypto people believe it has a purpose or people just want to gamble in it. Crypto could be, I mean it is a tulip craze. So it’s a tulip craze with a twist. But as long as people are trading crypto for whatever reason, and it may be because it has a purpose, or maybe they just want to trade crypto, the casino is going to have value. I agree with you, you can make an argument from some, from 90,000 feet that crypto itself is a Ponzi scheme. That’s a different thing. But as long as people are willing to trade it, the casino works. And it isn’t, it’s not wrong that blockchain could be important. I mean, it’s an odd thing. It’s an odd fact of the modern world that the internet happens. It is a mechanism for eliminating intermediaries in all spheres of economic life. And the one sphere of economic life, which not only doesn’t do that does not really get eliminated, but the intermediaries seem to be extracting more and more rents, is the financial sector. And blockchain as a possible response to that is not completely stupid. That’s why by Brad Katsuyama is in it.

Henry Mance

Yeah, I mean, the pushback on that is that crypto, by having a decentralised ledger, is in fact inefficient. It’s never going to have the speed, the scale that you need. I mean, the risk of crypto is summed up brilliantly by one of the FTX employees. He says, why don’t more people just kidnap people with loads of crypto assets and hold them hostage until they hand them over? And the risk of having an asset that’s held in that? And also, when you first described this book to me last year, not saying it was about Sam Bankman-Fried, but it was about, it was an extension of your book Flash Boys, which is about high-frequency traders and the relationship . . .

Michael Lewis

That’s what got me into it.

Henry Mance

And it’s sort of how, the warping of financial regulation in the US. And yet here you have, even if you appreciate FTX as a business, it was an exchange which like the exchanges you were writing about was just making huge margins or huge amounts of money on tighter spreads often. But I mean, it’s not the kind of business that you, Michael Lewis, would have sort of approved of, as it were, in the in the Flash Boys context.

Michael Lewis

No, it wasn’t. The FTX, it’s one of the mysteries. It’s not, maybe it’s not a mystery, but it’s one of the curiosities of crypto world that how does this start? I mean, the people were running at me saying write about crypto, write about crypto, write about crypto. I never found it interesting enough to want to write about. When crypto became a $3tn market, I got interested and it was not the technology. It was not the trading. It was just, what are the social consequences of that incredible instant creation of wealth? And one of the social consequences was Sam Bankman-Fried. So that was the the other hook I had was that. And I said to Sam at the end of the walk, I said, your story is bizarre. I mean, I was coming from nothing. But first the sums of money. Second, what he intended to do with it or said he intended to do it. Third was what he was actually doing with it. And fourth is how the whole world in about 18 months had reorganised itself around this new pile of money.

And he was stress-testing all these systems and you could see he was going stress-testing American politics. He was doing things in the media that were bizarre, questioning models of philanthropy, never mind the financial system. So what interested me was like watching this interaction where I said to him, I just want to watch, watching this interaction between this character and the world around him, because it seemed like it was like nothing I had ever witnessed. And unlike him, Mark Zuckerberg would be the closest we have to the speed of wealth creation. And I met Mark Zuckerberg. He’s inaccessible to me. He like, he’s very socially awkward and Sam’s socially awkward. But Sam was accessible to me. I could understand what he was saying. He could answer questions. I could see that there was a literary possibility in him. Mark Zuckerberg I just wouldn’t know what to do with on a page. It would just be, oh, that was weird, you know? But with Sam, it was like this, it felt like comedy is what it felt like. It felt like the beginning of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Henry Mance

So with Sam Bankman-Fried, you use snap judgment and just an interview judgment. But it is on a walk is this guy’s real.

Michael Lewis

It is, this guy is interesting. And I want to watch.

Henry Mance

When do you change your mind and think, actually it is going to go wrong?

Michael Lewis

Not until it went wrong. There’s a little back story here because you called me, this is so we need to we need to let them know. When it’s all falling apart, I’m in the Bahamas in the little compound where he is. All the employees have fled, and I have it to myself. And it’s the most magical, I mean, I say this in the book, but both the reporting experience and that moment and the social and the environment reminded me so much of New Orleans right after Katrina. I was there for Katrina, and I wrote a big piece about it. One of my favourite things I’ve ever written. And it’s my hometown. And it was the neutron bomb thing where neutron bombs come off, all the buildings are standing, all the possessions are there, just as they were, and all the people are gone. And I had the codes to all their offices, all their apartments. I could sleep in any bed I wanted to sleep in. I could borrow their undershorts if I wanted to. I could eat out of the refrigerators.

And it was just it was like, that’s what was in New Orleans. You call me in that moment. So if you said the moment before that moment, how is this going to go wrong? I would have had answers to that question. The depositors money is in Alameda would not have been one of the answers. And in fact, with all the characters, the very beginning, it felt volatile. Caroline, Nishad, Sam. Gary doesn’t talk so Gary didn’t answer. But I did a pre-mortem. I said, you know a pre-mortem, right? I said, we’re going imagine all this goes wrong. It’s going to all blow up. Tell me the story of how it all blew up. And this would have been back in like February when things were great for them. And they all had different answers. They wouldn’t have divulged this, but I think they had sincere answers and they were worried about it. And Nishad was like, Sam gets, your point, Sam gets kidnapped. He said, crypto’s the perfect ransom, and he’s completely unguarded. Someone’s going to come grab him. But the thing that was going on in my mind when you called me, while it was a surprise to me what happened, it was not out of line with what I knew. I had half a story. I didn’t have a book at that point. In fact, I still wasn’t sure I was going to write the book. I didn’t have a book contract, nothing like that. I spent a year with myself figuring out the book. But there was this thing that had happened that I had fully reported, and it was early 2018. Right after he leaves Jane Street, he creates Jane Street for crypto. That’s the idea.

But he does it with 20 effective altruists in Berkeley, California, only two of whom have any experience in the markets. And Sam has what? Three years of experience in the markets and they get, they raise $175mn from their fellow effective altruists. And it looks great for about a month. And then it just it looks like it’s just blowing up. They’re losing money. They’ve literally lost the money. Like, where is the money if they don’t know how they’ve lost it? It’s not that they’ve lost it, it is that they’ve lost it. And that’s different, right? And it freaked them out. Not, everybody but Sam, who didn’t mind losing the money. We lost it. We’ll find it. You know, it was like, let’s keep trading. That was his attitude. And they thought he was insane. They thought, and 10 of the 20, including the entire rest of the management committee, leaves. They quit and they think there is a range of opinion about them. And I interviewed them before FTX went bad and after. So I got the two views. But the range of opinion was he is insane and he’s criminal to he’s just catastrophically disorganised in his mind that he needs this chaos and lives in this chaotic world which is not suited to running other people’s money. But in any case, they thought they were in big trouble and they all leave and he finds the money and then it all goes well. And the ones who left, say, with one exception, one very intelligent exception, the one woman in the group, all the guys say, wow, we were wrong and he was right. And everybody who stays says, oh, our uncertainty was unjustified. Sam’s a genius. He was right. And that was a foreshadowing of what was going to happen later. And so when it happened, I went, ah, that’s what happens. It was a little bit like reading a novel.

Living in his life is like, what’s going to happen next. Does it make sense, does it not make sense? And when it happened, it’s at once a surprise shock me. It was because it was really stupid, among other things. But surprise shocked me. And it made sense with what I had witnessed up to that point, but I never would have guessed it, if that makes any sense. I never would have thought it. So my process, I have a witness to this process. The day before it all blows up, it starts on a weekend. By the next Friday, he’s signing the bankruptcy papers. And I had flown home just before the weekend it started because I had agreed to go to a conference that Jeff Bezos hosts in a resort where he invites 100 people. And it’s a kind of Ted talk and it’s a fancy thing. It’s fun. And I couldn’t get out of that. So I’m at that conference and I’m with a film director, well-known film director, who I use as a sounding board for stories. And I said, I’ve got a problem. I’ve just spent a year and let me tell you about my year. I told them all about Sam Bankman-Fried. I told them all about kind of that. What would be the first hundred pages in the book? And I said, I’ve got a problem because I don’t know if I can write it. I don’t know where it’s going. And he said, you don’t have a problem. He says, you only have a problem if you want it to be a movie, he said, because it’s not a movie because there’s no third act. He said, but you can get away with this in a book. He said, you can dance your way to an end and the reader will never guess, will never sense that there’s not an ending.

And so he’s trying to talk. He was kind of talking to me, giving me courage to try to go write the thing because he was so interested in this social interaction that this person was having with the world around him. So three days later, he writes me, he says, can I direct the movie? It’s like, this is an unbelievable movie. It has all fallen apart. But I was, in my process, in my head when it all fell apart. I didn’t know where I was going with it. I was confused whether I actually had a book or I just wasted a year. And when it all happened, I thought, now I kind of see it. I see it, I know where it ends, it ends weirdly.

Henry Mance

But there’s another alternate universe where you don’t write the book a bit too early, and then.

Michael Lewis

I wouldn’t have written it. I just would have left it.

Henry Mance

Sam Bankman-Fried, I mean, he has kind of wrinkles, to call it politely, of playing video games in meetings, you know, not showering.

Michael Lewis

But yeah, these are, these aren’t bugs. They’re features. These are how he is.

Henry Mance

I mean we think about it again with Elon Musk or whatever, and people say, well, is there any way of sort of ironing out some of those I mean, literal wrinkles?

Michael Lewis

Can you have a good version of Sam Bankman-Fried?

Henry Mance

Could you have done it? Could anyone have done it?

Michael Lewis

I don’t know. I don’t think so. It’s true that one takeaway from the story is the need for regulation and adult supervision. Right? It’s just like, first it’s seeded when he’s a kid. This idea that grown-ups are stupid and that the world is kind of stupid and that the only way he can navigate the world is by thinking about it by himself, using his kind of mathy way of thinking about the world. And if what he concludes ends up coinciding or consistent with what grown-ups are saying, fine, then they’ll do it that way. But often it comes out a different way. It’s true that if you had imposed on that some supervision, it might have worked out better. Certainly like at Jane Street, he’s a success, right? At Jane Street, it’s OK to have a Sam Bankman-Fried because you have 200 of them and no one one of them is able to sink the firm. Two hundred of them were making these sometimes preposterous, if expected, value calculations slightly better than the rest of the market. And if they’re, you know, as a group, you will win. But any one of them at any one time is capable of causing some harm. Picking one of those people out and letting them run their world doesn’t work very well. So he was useful, he’s part of a machine that was supervising him. Is there a way to change his, like, essential nature so that you put him on top of this organisation and it’s less chaotic? I mean, I don’t think you could have. You know, I think that there was like tragic fatalism to it.

Henry Mance

You talk in the book how Bitcoin comes out of the financial crisis. GameStop comes out of, you know, a lack of faith with those markets as well. And so something you write about in Flash Boys, a potential reading of the market. What would the collapsing in crypto assets, what does that lead to? I mean, does it lead to something in terms of a political reaction, in terms of a societal reaction?

Michael Lewis

That’s interesting. I hadn’t even thought about it. Crypto was such the backdrop or just the set, kind of setting for this story, rather than, it wasn’t really a book exactly about crypto. Well, it’s a story that kind of only could have happened in crypto. What are the consequences? Well, are you assuming that crypto is dead or you think it’s in remission?

Henry Mance

(laughter) I mean, I can’t see the use case. I can’t see, you know, what this thing’s functional for unless how can it be both a store of value and an investment opportunity where it keeps going up?

Michael Lewis

Let’s do this just for fun, because it doesn’t matter what I think. How many people here think crypto basically is dead in the long run? That is about half.

Henry Mance

And they have the other view that it might still have legs. Yes.

Michael Lewis

We’ve split.

Henry Mance

Fifty per cent of the audience.

Michael Lewis

That’s how my mind is. That’s how I feel. I feel split. I don’t feel like I don’t. This is not a judgment I have to make. I’m not buying any crypto.

Henry Mance

But suddenly the Bahamas who sort of, they missed out on insurance. There’s all reinsurance. They go into cruise ships. Covid hits. They’re screwed. And they . . .

Michael Lewis

They could have used some investment advice.

Henry Mance

They could have used some investment. But I mean, even the UK has tried very hard to push itself at times as a crypto hub. Your book is a cautionary tale for those kind of financial centres.

Michael Lewis

Well, crypto is a lawless place, right? It’s attracted pirates. And so in defence of the Bahamas regulator Christina Rolle, who wrote the rules that enabled, that gave a home to FTX and who said back in good times, I wrote those words, I didn’t know who was going to roll in and take advantage of them. She was grateful at that time that it was FTX. But she said, my fear is any day I wake up and there’s going to be some headline that’s just disastrous. And she was right. She knew she was taking a risk. She thought it was a justifiable risk for the Bahamas because the Bahamas was in such dire straits. And she thought, what is the path for the Bahamas to having a middle class? And this was one. I don’t think she was, I think it was a dumb bet. I think that was kind of smart of her. It was like a bit like the venture capitalist is like you can understand why she took the risk. Just because it went bad doesn’t mean it was a stupid risk to take. I loved about her was how clear-eyed she was about Sam all the time.

And never, she didn’t go up and down about him. She said in good times. She said she thought of him as kind of shy, a little bit vulnerable personally. And she said, well, it’s odd to me he doesn’t understand why people don’t trust him. When he’s talking to her, you can see him making an expected value calculations about the effect of everything he says. It’s like you can see you’re a board game to him. And I don’t mind that. It’s just that’s the way he is. But she saw that instantly, she read him very well and you know it went bad. Sad it went bad. Have you read it, by the way, the book, the book. I mean, you haven’t had that much time. I mean, was embargoed in the most pretty strict way. So it’s only been actually available.

Henry Mance

Have I not given an impression that I’ve read it?

Michael Lewis

No, no, no. What if someone could have done that, someone could. I mean, you could. You’re very glib, but you could completely pull off an interview without having read the book. I got myself sidetracked. I don’t know what I was saying.

Henry Mance

You’re talking about Christina.

Michael Lewis

Oh, oh, oh. It’s about how you feel about it. If you ask me what I hope for the reader, I withhold my own judgment. Right? I don’t tell the reader, do I think he’s guilty or innocent? I just leave that out intentionally. I withhold some judgments about like what his medical issues are and what the brain wiring is. I let other people do the investigation and do the judgmental stuff and all the rest. But my feeling about the story is it’s been interesting to me, the rage. So there’s a rage about this person. It’s a rage. You probably see a little bit of it, but in the United States the rage is amazing. There’s been a blood lust since it all fell apart. And, you know, just because there’s a mob doesn’t mean the mobs targets the wrong target. But mobs have, they make me queasy. Just generally. They’re not attractive things. There’s been kind of a mob attitude towards him. And then the emotion around it is anger. And as you get closer to it, not just me, but the people on the inside who lost everything. People who have brought their parents and cousins and brothers and sisters on to FTX, who lost everything and are furious about what happened, feel mainly sad about him. There’s a kind of sadness about it, more than anger. And that distinction I thought was interesting. And I thought to the extent I lend kind of emotion to the story is that it’s like anger is not that useful emotion. The sadness thing is it feels sad. It feels like this person was the beneficiary, but the perverse beneficiary of some contemporary forces in no other time in history would Sam Bankman-Fried would be in this situation. He never would have even gotten on to Wall Street. It’s like he’s of the moment, the forces propel him and he’s really not up to managing these forces. He is flawed, deeply flawed, but deeply interesting. And I want the kind of people just have the context for it so they can have a fuller emotional response beyond anger.

Henry Mance

Yeah. You’ve written a lot of book. And a lot of them have been bestsellers and a lot of them been wonderful, critically acclaimed. Does it feel different this time? I mean, you’re getting pushback on this book and you’re getting pushback as well on a book you wrote it in the past, The Blind Side about American football, about a footballer called Michael Oher.

Michael Lewis

I’m not really getting pushback on the book because his target was the movie, and the movie was quite different from the book. I mean, people have seen The Blind Side and even is that, is it familiar here?

Henry Mance

Yeah. I mean, we don’t, we obviously don’t understand anything about American football.

Michael Lewis

Kind of the story.

Henry Mance

The basic idea is that he was a guy from a very troubled background in Tennessee. Crack addicts. Lost a home. Ran away from home. Didn’t have a home. Then, he’s taken in by this family. And he says he thought he was adopted whereas in fact, it’s a conservatorship. Did you know he wasn’t a doctor?

Michael Lewis

It’s in the book. It was a guardianship, conservatorship. They didn’t call it that until Britney Spears made it infamous. But the reason they did it, so first, it was never used for financial reasons. It was used only to give him money. But the reason they did it was, it was bizarre. But it’s in the book. At the time, the NCAA, which polices college athletics, was policing vigorously at the time the border between amateur athletes, especially poor black athletes and rich white boosters of the school who would try to entice the athletes to go to their school. And the NCAA would not have allowed Michael Oher to go to the school he wanted to go to because of the help that Tuohy gave him unless there was a legal arrangement in place. They set it. So they had to do something legal. And that’s what they did. The way this starts is The Blind Side movie made a fortune. Not for me, but it made a fortune. It made a half a billion dollars for the people who made it. And Michael Oher said that the Touhys had made millions from the movie and they hid it from him and that this conservatorship was somehow the mechanism for doing that. And I knew instantly that that was false because I was the world’s authority on how much money they made in the movies, because it was my money. The way that money got made was I sold the book rights to make a film to Hollywood.

And normally what happens when an author does that, they just keep the money and they let the subjects fend for themselves. And oftentimes the movies feel like they can just distort the real people enough that they never have to involve them. And at least that was my advice at the time. I instead gave the Tuohy family half of my money, so I knew the accounting. I knew exactly how much money had gone to them and to me. And to the extent there was a scandal, the scandal was the scandal of Hollywood accounting. They made half a billion dollars. We supposedly had a percentage of the net profits and we didn’t get any. So when I got into the fight, I jumped into the fight because I called a reporter and said, I know this is not true. He’s accusing them of stealing money. And subsequently, it’s emerged he was trying to extort money from two years ago. And two years ago he called me and said, could we go on the road and talk about The Blind Side to make money? So there’s some money issue going on in his life and he’s lashed out in this way. And in the current media, political, cultural climate, it is dangerous to stand up on the behalf of this rich white family in the face of charges made by this rich black kid. I mean, he’s there. He made $40mn in the NFL. So I don’t know if he’s still rich, but, you know, politically, it created problems for me to do this, but I did it. And even Michael Oher isn’t questioning the book. So the book is actually, if I had just stayed out of it, the book would have been my agent said, stay out of it, because it’s just about the movie. But the book is like it’s not been touched.

Henry Mance

Do you think the film is good? Do you think the film is accurate?

Michael Lewis

So it took half the book. So, yes, I do think they completely captured the spirit of the thing. He was a part of their family for years. Like, actually they loved him. Actually, he seemed to love them. It’s sad. Again, it’s more it’s like breathtaking that he could get himself around in his head to the view that they exploited him in some way and that he feels this way. I can tell you that it would not shock me. This is going to sound weird to you if we’re sitting here in five years and they’re all back together again and they’ve forgiven him and they’re family again. There’s still some feeling there that I think, and I think it might, once it blows over, they maybe have reconciled. So your broader question about am I used to being hated. And not really. Twice this has happened before, not The Blind Side. Twice when books came out, I faced a vicious and hostile kind of reaction to it. The first was Moneyball and there was a war when that book came out that you wouldn’t have seen it because it was mainly in baseball or American sports generally. But anybody who was classified as an expert in professional sports went after it and to the point where for about a year I could not turn on a sporting event on American television without running the risk of having someone say something nasty about me and the book. And the book had to fight that kind of hand-to-hand combat for about a month or two. And there were a lot of nasty reviews, mainly by local journalists. So I had that experience. And the other one was Flash Boys, and that was more peculiar because it was essentially an organised and financed campaign by a few high-frequency trading firms, and it actually extended into Washington. They created a lobbying effort to actually lobby against the book. In the case of this book, I mean, you can’t imagine it, but if you could imagine it, if this book was published 15 years ago, you wouldn’t have seen this reaction. It’s the existence of Twitter. It’s the ability of people who are upset or threatened or whatever to organise to create a noise. But the odd effect, so I’ve seen it twice and I know what it does, it sells the hell out of the book. I sold in the first week 100,000 copies of this book. I’ve never done that before. That’s a lot of books. So that means, I mean, that sounds mercenary, but it also what it means is you’re going to have 100,000 readers and the readers will read the book and the book will finally, it’s not gonna be choked off. It’ll have its life in the world. So I don’t worry that much about it. I mean, if you like me less, that would bother me. But I don’t think it hasn’t really affected my personal life.

Henry Mance

No, I don’t. I want to ask one quick thing. And one is that there are two other, well, at least two other potential villains in this book other than Sam. One is John Ray, who comes in to clear up at the end. And some of the quotes from him are amazing. And the other is CZ. And I just want to, you don’t want to say whether you think Sam is guilty or not. But do you feel that those other people are almost as worthy of the justice system’s attentions or of accountability?

Michael Lewis

Well, it’s not what I think. CZ is getting the justice department’s attention. And my understanding is they would love to arrest him. So we’ll see what happens there. I don’t know. But he seems to be the focus of justice department interest. So the bankruptcy thing is so interesting to me because I didn’t know anything about US bankruptcy until now. It’s like I did never pay attention to the process. And the process is scandalous. This may be a particularly scandalous case of it, but it is also, I think, generally scandalous. It used to be supervised, regulated by the SEC. And that changed in the 1980s when, I guess the SEC felt overburdened. And now the only oversight to the process is a character in the justice department called a trustee and who has no teeth. That person can bitch and moan about how the lawyers are running the bankruptcy, but they can’t actually do anything about it. And that trustee has written letters to the judge, the bankruptcy judge saying this is, you can’t do this. You can’t let the law firm that was advising Sam Bankman-Fried in front of his applications to like the SEC and the CFTC before things went bad, to not only talk him into going into bankruptcy, but then making half a billion dollars off the bankruptcy. They’re running the bankruptcy. They’re sitting on the evidence that might implicate them.

And the process by which they get hired is very squirrelly. I mean, they hired John Ray to run FTX, and the next moment John Ray hires them to run the bankruptcy. And the fees involved, I haven’t counted lately, but I had one institutional creditor had done some analysis and I saw it. They think the bankruptcy fees are going to be $1bn. A billion dollars. So what they saw, what they saw in the case of FTX is a very fat corpse. It was not just a corpse. It was a corpse with lots of assets in it. And one of the peculiarities of this story is that there hasn’t been much press about it, but the bankruptcy itself has released the fact that there are $8.6bn of customer deposits that are missing. They’ve already recovered $7.3bn in liquid assets. And these weren’t like clawbacks from people. These were $7.3bn that Sam had lost, like Easter egg lost. And they found the money. They found this much money. And they’re sitting, this is where it gets great. John Ray, when I first sat down with him, is telling me how he instantly the moment he saw a picture of Sam, he could see he was a criminal and that as a result, he wasn’t going to speak with this person or ask him where he hid his Easter eggs. And that as an example of how insane that Sam was, he said, look at the stuff he bought in his little venture capital portfolio. He bought this business called Anthropic. What an idiot, he said.

He said there’s nothing there but an idea. He gave him half a billion dollars for 20 per cent of the company. Well, you know what’s happened with Anthropic? I mean, the latest valuation, it sounds like Amazon has invested in a valuation of $30bn. So they’re sitting on a stake. It’s been diluted, but I think it’s like a 15 per cent stake. It’s of a company that if that is worth what it seems to be worth, it’s possible we would be sitting here in a year and Sam Bankman-Fried will be serving a life sentence and customers will be getting their money back. That’s not an outrageous thought.

Henry Mance

Michael, it’s been an absolute pleasure seeing you and hearing you talk through this amazing character and set of events, as you say. You see I mean, you see it as a comedy, but this guy is facing life.

Michael Lewis

It’s a tragic comedy. You know, it’s like this weird, it’s a weird genre, but yes.

Henry Mance

Will you visit him in jail if he goes, then?

Michael Lewis

Yes. Yeah.

Henry Mance

Wonderful. Thank you all very much for listening. A big hand for Michael Lewis. Thank you.

