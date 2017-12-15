Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Berlin’s new international airport will open in October 2020, almost a decade later than originally planned, a development that marks the latest twist in a tale of engineering chaos that has captivated and embarrassed Germany in equal measure.

The new Berlin Brandenburg airport, located in the south-east of the city, was supposed to usher in a new era of travel for the once-divided city. After reunification in 1990, the German capital initially made do with three smaller airports — Tegel and Tempelhof in the former West Berlin and Schönefeld in the former East — but eventually decided to build a modern international hub adjacent to Schönefeld.

Tempelhof has since been closed, leaving Berlin with just two ageing airports that lack the scale and transport connections of other capital hubs.

Berlin Brandenburg airport, also known by its international code BER, was initially due to open in 2011. But a series of planning errors and construction faults caused severe delays as well as heavy cost overruns. Berlin Brandenburg was at first expected to cost the taxpayer €2bn. This estimate has been revised multiple times since and currently stands at €6.5bn

In a country that prides itself on reliability and engineering excellence, the serial mishaps at the new airport have sparked anguished debate and intense media scrutiny. Critics also point out that Berlin Brandenburg is no isolated case. In recent years, prestige building and infrastructure projects ranging from the Hamburg philharmonic concert hall to Stuttgart’s new train station have been beset by cost overruns and lengthy delays.

Earlier this week, the inauguration of a new high-speed railway link between Berlin and Munich descended into farce after the maiden voyage arrived more than two hours late. Deutsche Bahn, the German railway operator, has been battling delays and technical problems on the new track ever since.

The Berlin airport fiasco has caused exasperation not least among business leaders in the German capital and the surrounding federal state of Brandenburg. “The airport project BER need a clear perspective at last,” Christian Amsinck, general manager of the federation of Berlin-Brandenburg businesses said on Friday. “Every day that BER is not up and running, Berlin and Brandenburg are losing opportunities, especially in terms of developing the areas around the airport.”

Analysts point out that the planning process for the new airport was faulty from the outset. Crucially, the regional governments of Berlin and Brandenburg decided not to award the building contract to a single construction group but parcelled out jobs in small batches to ensure that smaller local firms could also benefit from the works.

Researchers at the Berlin-based Hertie School of Governance, who studied the recent history of German megaprojects in depth, found other errors. “The high cost overruns and missed deadlines go back to core deficits in the chosen governance approach . . . the supervisory board was predominantly filled with politicians and lacked substantive knowledge,” they noted in their study. There was also no external controlling, the Hertie report found.