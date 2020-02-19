Britain’s most challenged challenger bank has a new boss. After a two-and-a-half month search, Metro Bank has made interim chief executive Dan Frumkin permanent.

Metro’s new broom has more mess to sweep up than most, following the departure of chairman Vernon Hill amid a toxic combination of accounting whoopsies and governance worries. Cleaning up has become Mr Frumkin’s stock in trade: he did short stints at the nationalised banks Northern Rock and Parex Bank, preparing good bank/bad bank splits, before landing at Bermuda’s Butterfield Bank.

City types are as snooty about Mr Frumkin’s eight-year stint at an offshore bank as they are about traditional Bermudan office wear of shorts and white socks. Metro’s shares slipped 2 per cent on the announcement of his appointment on Wednesday.

But Butterfield Bank’s market cap dwarfs that of the much-diminished Metro, $1.8bn to £332m ($431m). Butterfield trades at twice tangible book value; Metro at 0.2 times. Mr Frumkin was part of a team that turned Butterfield around under private equity ownership and returned it to the public markets six years later. If he did the reverse at Metro — tarted up the bank for someone to take private — it would not be a bad result for shareholders.

Still, that task looks nigh-on impossible, and explains why Metro could not lure a higher-profile boss. At next week’s strategy update Mr Frumkin must set out how he plans to reconcile the irreconcilable.

The bank’s cost base is too high. A network of flashy branches, open all hours (by bank standards) is much of the problem. That is what helped Metro overcome current account switching apathy to attract customers in the first place, though. Close the branches and its savers are more likely than most to walk.

Growth is also hard to come by. Metro’s base of retail deposits and residential mortgages make it too much of a subscale Lloyds Bank. But capital constraints — and enhanced regulatory scrutiny — make it hard to pursue more persuasively the (riskier and) more profitable path of lending to small businesses and professional buy-to-let landlords.

Metro must also convince the City that it is a different bank from the one that imploded last year. It has brought in new executives. It is hard to persuade investors of wholesale change, however, without a wholesale overhaul of the board.

Metro’s stopgap chairman calls Mr Frumkin an “impressive CEO”. He will merit that epithet if he can turn Metro back from challenged to challenger.