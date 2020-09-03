Toby Ord talks to Gideon Rachman about his book The Precipice

What are the biggest threats to the future of human existence on the planet? Not nuclear war or climate change as some might think, but man-made pathogens and thinking machines, the Australian philosopher Toby Ord tells Gideon Rachman. He talks about how he reached this conclusion and what can be done to avert disaster. Clips: Reuters

Toby Ord’s book, The Precipice: Existential Risk and the Future of Humanity, is published by Bloomsbury

