Five properties with designer gardens

Wattle Ridge Farm, 700 Wattle Ridge Road, Hill Top, New South Wales, Australia, A$10m ($7.4m)

Where On the edge of Nattai National Park, an hour’s drive from the coastal city of Wollongong and 90 minutes from Sydney and its international airport.

What A six-bedroom main house with a roof terrace that has views across the estate’s 640 acres. There is also a three-bedroom guest house, an outdoor pool, tennis court, stables and dressage arena.

Why The main house is surrounded by 20 acres of gardens, lawns and four ornamental lakes, designed by Myles Baldwin. The Australian landscape designer worked on Sydney’s largest private garden, Swifts, as well as the Government House gardens in the city’s famous harbour.

Who Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebysrealty.com, tel: +61 41 737 1522

459 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, Rhode Island, US, $5.9m

Where A 10-minute walk from the seafront in Newport, a popular yachting harbour on Aquidneck Island. Boston Logan international airport is a 90-minute drive.

What A 12-bedroom house designed by Dudley Newton in 1880, with almost 14,000 sq ft of living space. The stone-built house has a classical-style interior with marble floors and columns, and comes with 4.85 acres.

Why The parkland, filled with beech trees, was designed by the 19th-century US landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. Together with his senior partner Calvert Vaux, Olmsted designed many well-known urban parks, including New York’s Central Park.

Who Lila Delman Real Estate, liladelman.com, tel: +1 401 789 6666

1627 East Valley Road, Montecito, California, US, $48.5m

Where A 10-minute drive from Santa Barbara. Los Angeles airport is 90 minutes by car.

What A 21,345 sq ft house with eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The 9.4-acre estate also has a guest house, pool house and tennis pavilion.

Why Within the grounds are rose gardens, a fountain and organic vegetable gardens, all designed by landscape architect Lockwood de Forest Jr. His passion for horticulture stemmed from his father, the landscape painter of the same name.

Who Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebyshomes.com, tel: +1 805 969 5005

Loudéac, Côtes d’Armor, Brittany, France, €1.15m

Where In Loudéac, a commune in north-west France, about 90km from Dinard international airport.

What A 19th-century château with 10 bedrooms, a games room and sauna. Outbuildings include a covered pool and caretaker’s lodge.

Why The castle has 15 hectares, which includes a forest, two lakes, and a landscaped garden designed by Erwan Tymen, the French horticulturalist and author.

Who France Châteaux Finistère Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebysrealty-france.com, tel: +33 2 98 10 11 15

Castelnau, Barnes, Richmond upon Thames, London, UK, £4.8m

Where In Barnes, 40 minutes by car from central London. Heathrow airport is half an hour by car.

What A detached, 4,500 sq ft house with five bedrooms, a media room and cellar, and views of the Wetland Centre, a wildfowl reserve.

Why The garden, designed by Dan Pearson, has mature shrubs lining a rectangular pond that leads to a doorway feature. Pearson has won multiple gold medals at Chelsea Flower Show, which is a 30-minute drive from the house.

Who Dexters, dexters.co.uk, tel: +44 20 8878 4942