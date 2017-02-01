Rivals keep wary eye on Amazon’s UK grocery delivery plans

In the heart of London’s Soho, a mint-green deli called Lina Stores has been serving the city’s Italian community for over 70 years.

But food lovers no longer need to line up at the counter; in January, 63 items on its shelves, from Sicilian olives to truffled mortadella, were also available on Amazon Fresh.

Fresh, together with Amazon Pantry and the Amazon Grocery Store, is the US company’s foray into online groceries, an attempt to go head to head with the UK retailers Tesco, Asda, J Sainsbury and Ocado in one of the world’s most developed online food markets.

Fresh, which launched last June, delivers a mix of fresh food and a range of niche items to 216 UK postcode areas. Pantry offers shoppers the chance to fill a box with household staples.

A number of items, depending on buyers’ postcodes, are also available through Amazon’s Prime Now service, which uses bike couriers to speed them to customers in an hour.

Amazon’s entry into the UK fresh food market was greeted with trepidation by its rivals, including well-known brands such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s, while shares in Ocado, the pure online grocer, dropped by about 8 per cent following Amazon’s announcement.

The US company is still experimenting, according to analysts and industry insiders. “These are very early days,” says Bruno Monteyne, analyst at investment research house Bernstein. He adds: “This is a strategic long-term company and it doesn’t rush faster than it needs to. There are lots of phases and right now it is: ‘Let’s work out what works for consumers, then let’s scale up and make money’.”

After six months, the US company only has 0.7 per cent of the online market, Mr Monteyne says, citing figures from consultancy Kantar Retail. “They have a tiny bit.” Amazon declined to comment on its market share or growth.

It has let business ideas fall by the wayside in the past, but rivals expect it to be in for the long haul. “There is no reason for us to think it does not have long-term intentions,” says one supermarket executive. “I am pretty certain they will still be operating in the food online area in five years’ time.”

Amazon says it will be “very methodical” in how it rolls out further services. Ajay Kavan, vice-president of Amazon Fresh, says the company will “take our time to hone and improve our service based on our learnings and feedback from our customers”.

Where Amazon differs from its competitors is in range and convenience. Ocado stocks 40,000 different lines, but Amazon Fresh carries 130,000 items. Range is a key point of difference, according to Bernstein, with almost half of all households buying at least one item beyond the 10,000 most popular.

Other UK online supermarkets ask customers to book one-hour delivery slots well in advance; Amazon offers same-day or even one-hour delivery to those who are willing to pay extra.

More innovations are on the horizon. In the US, Amazon is experimenting with a store that allows customers to pick up goods and leave without having to queue and pay at a till. Its technology expertise, particularly with Alexa, the voice recognition platform, may also cross into food retail.

The market has begun to respond. Sainsbury’s is trialling a service called Chop Chop in Wandsworth, south-west London, where up to 20 items can be picked off store shelves and delivered within an hour.

Ocado is investing in technology and robotics and plans to offer more same-day or faster deliveries.

Another delivery service, Hubbub, can drop off food from selected independent London shops. “This is the instantaneous gratification of online food,” says Mr Monteyne. “The idea that the party has started, you need food and you can afford to pay. This has had the most copycats, and feels to me a pure response [to Amazon].”

But Amazon Fresh faces several stumbling blocks. The first is the complexity of delivering fresh foods, with the average customer picking 50 items at a time rather than the traditional, smaller Amazon basket of a few high-value items, and foods can require storage at different temperatures.

Then there is the capital investment required to build delivery depots and — potentially — a fleet of chilled vans. Currently, Amazon’s UK delivery drivers put chilled and frozen foods in cool boxes, a model it has used in the US. But if it reaches the same scale in food as it has in non-food, a fleet of dedicated vehicles like those used by rivals may be needed to meet customer expectations.

“They have customers, they have prime members, they have cash,” says an executive at a rival grocer. “They can come and play, but the benefits of their scale and prowess only gives them some advantage. We are watching them more closely than if it was a small start-up, but we have not done anything to react yet.”