EU countries ban travel from the UK as a new virus strain spreads

Several EU countries have banned travel from the UK as scientists identify a new strain of Covid that is 70 percent more transmissable, in the US, lawmakers reached a deal on Sunday night over a new round of stimulus, and shopping sites delivering from China are rushing to build their own global freight networks. Plus, our Brexit editor asks whether the UK’s stock market can ever get its mojo back.





Scientists alarmed at spread of Covid mutant

https://www.ft.com/content/a0bef737-c763-447a-b1f3-0649dc5989a0





US lawmakers reach deal on $900bn stimulus package

https://www.ft.com/content/6c953f0e-b229-42c1-959e-ef62196ef4d6





Shopping sites in China are building their own global freight networks

https://www.ft.com/content/8af9c8f3-7ab3-4316-b014-c00e7d8ec83d





Can the UK stock market get its mojo back?

https://www.ft.com/content/ca6e6558-c55a-478b-a35d-81958d0c2890

