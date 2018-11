Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The S&P 500 loses its gains for the year, Donald Trump defends Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, and Danske Bank faces more fallout over their €200bn money laundering scandal. Plus, we take a look at the future of the global car alliance between Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi following the arrest of Carlos Ghosn.