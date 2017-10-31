Carillion disposes of property development companies as asset sales gather pace

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Outsourcing and construction group Carillion has disposed of another business in its quest to raise cash and shore up its balance sheet.

On Tuesday it said it had disposed of its majority interest in two commercial property development companies for £13.8m in cash to West Midlands-based Dukehill. Of that, £1m is contingent on the sale of a building, 100 Embankment.

In the 2016 financial year, the businesses being sold contributed £4.1m of revenue, £11.6m of profit and £19.2m of gross assets at the end of the year.

Carillion said the contribution to profit from its interests in the Ask Real Estate and Ask Carillion Developments, which operate in the North of the UK including in Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds, “can vary significantly from year to year.”

It added that:

The transaction is expected to generate a modest profit on disposal, and the interests being sold were not expected to make a material contribution to overall Group profit for 2017.

The proceeds from the deal will be used to reduce the group’s leverage, Carillion said.

The debt-laden company has been fighting for survival after almost four-fifths of its market value was erased after large writedowns on contracts triggered two profit warnings. Read more on the company’s travails here.

(Photo: PA/PA Wire)