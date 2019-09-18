An influential committee of MPs wrote to chancellor Sajid Javid on Wednesday, asking him to confirm whether the timetable for appointing the next governor of the Bank of England had slipped.

The letter by the Commons Treasury select committee came after the Financial Times reported that the appointment of Mark Carney’s successor was set to be pushed back until after the general election expected in November or December.

The FT also said Mr Carney could be asked to extend his term if Brexit was delayed beyond October 31.

Mr Carney is due to step down on January 31. Previous extensions of his term were agreed with the government to ensure continuity of BoE leadership over the period during which the UK has been preparing to leave the EU.

The BoE said on Tuesday that no request to extend Mr Carney’s term had been received.

The Treasury said the process of choosing his successor was “on track and we will make an appointment in due course”.

In April the then chancellor Philip Hammond said the appointment would be made “at some time in the autumn”.

In the letter to Mr Javid, Catherine McKinnell, chair of the Treasury committee, asked the chancellor to provide an update on when the next BoE governor would be appointed and when their term would begin, seeking a response by October 4.

She noted that the committee had held hearings scrutinising significant BoE appointments since 1998 — including those for governor — where personal independence and professional competence were examined.

Ms McKinnell said the process involved the committee sending appointees a questionnaire.

“In order for this process to be effective, the committee will need to send the new governor the written questionnaire in good time for him or her to give considered replies and for the committee to review them,” she added.

In 2013, ahead of the committee’s hearing about Mr Carney’s appointment, his responses to the questionnaire filled 45 pages.

Some of the candidates shortlisted by civil servants to be BoE governor want to know the outcome of Brexit process — whether the UK leaves with or without a deal — before taking on the high-profile role, as well as which government will be in office.

Whitehall officials stressed that giving more clarity on the timing of the next governor’s appointment now was difficult because of uncertainty over the precise timing of the next election and when the UK will leave the EU.