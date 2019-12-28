Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

After 14 years of editing the Financial Times, Lionel Barber discusses British politics over the last three decades - including the fall of Margaret Thatcher, her relationship with Ronald Reagan, the first Conservative wars over Europe, the rise of New Labour, the financial crisis, Brexit and Boris Johnson. Presented by Sebastian Payne, and produced by Anna Dedhar.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.