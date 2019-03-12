Theresa May looks to be heading for a second big defeat on her Brexit deal this evening.

To have any chance of getting her deal through the Commons, the PM needed Geoffrey Cox, her attorney-general, to provide an upbeat assessment of the legal changes she agreed with the EU in Brussels last night.

But Mr Cox, mercurial and unpredictable at the best of times, has written a letter of advice that is less than satisfactory from Mrs May’s perspective, to put it mildly.

Hard Brexiters were looking to the attorney-general to give a clear indication that the UK could somehow unilaterally leave the Irish backstop arrangement that they detest.

But as Mr Cox puts it in the critical sentence of his letter to the PM: “The legal risk remains unchanged that . . . the United Kingdom would have . . . no internationally lawful means of exiting the Protocol’s arrangements, save by agreement.”

Mr Cox’s unwillingness to do Mrs May’s bidding is remarkable. Perhaps he heeded the lesson of what happened to Lord Goldsmith, a previous attorney-general, who changed his advice to Tony Blair’s cabinet on the legality of the Iraq war in 2003 — and was subsequently criticised.

But the main question in the next few hours is how Mr Cox’s judgment goes down with the MPs who delivered a crushing defeat on Mrs May’s deal in January.

The crucial voices now will be the Democratic Unionist party and the 100-plus members of the Conservative party’s European Research Group.

The DUP and the hard Tory Brexiters have a difficult choice to make, one that goes beyond the question of the backstop and the language of Mr Cox’s legal advice.

They know that if Mrs May loses the second Meaningful Vote on her deal tonight, the Commons will start taking control of the Brexit process. MPs will hold two votes, on whether to reject no deal and an Article 50 extension, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The hard Brexiters know that if parliament votes for an Article 50 extension on Thursday, Britain will be heading towards a soft Brexit — or even a second referendum on the whole thing.

Some will come over to Mrs May’s side. But many Brexiters also hope that all roads will ultimately lead to a no-deal Brexit, either on March 29 or at the end of a short Article 50 extension period. Believing that, many will move to vote the May deal down.

There will doubtless be a few more twists before this historic day is out. But as one Downing Street figure put it this morning after the Cox letter emerged: “We’ve got a hard selling job on our hands.”

Further reading

Strasbourg drama hasn’t changed deal. MPs must vote it down

“Despite the spectacle of an eleventh-hour flight to Strasbourg, and a triumphant announcement of ‘legally binding’ changes to the Northern Ireland backstop, the prime minister has little more than a figleaf to conceal just how far the government is from meeting the demands of MPs. They must vote the deal down tonight.” (Luke Lythgoe, InFacts Stop Brexit)

Sturm und Drang

“The House of Commons will be thick with intrigue on Tuesday ahead of another historic vote . . . But Brussels is nevertheless busy preparing for what to do if the vote fails, as many senior EU figures expect. (One said there is ‘not a hope in hell’ of approval on Tuesday.) There is, after all, barely a fortnight to go before the scheduled day of Brexit.” (Alex Barker, Brussels Briefing, FT)

Are voters ready to leave with no deal?

“Two principal strategies have been adopted by the polls in attempting to assess the popularity or otherwise of leaving without a deal. The first is to pit the idea against one or more alternatives, and ask voters which would be their first preference. Inevitably, exactly how popular no deal appears to be depends in such polls on which other options are included. Even so, there is one conclusion at least that it would seem safe to draw — among Leave voters leaving without a deal is the single most popular course of action.” (Sir John Curtice, PMP Magazine)

Hard numbers

FTSE 100 rises as sterling drops after Brexit blow to May

Sterling fell sharply after the UK’s chief legal adviser said Theresa May’s revised Brexit deal could still leave Britain lodged in a customs union with the EU indefinitely.

