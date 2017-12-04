Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Investors are pushing GKN to bring in an outsider as chief executive to replace outgoing Nigel Stein after the aerospace and automotive components company was forced to abandon its anointed successor in a highly unusual and embarrassing U-turn last month.

“An outside appointment would be strongly desirable. The internal option has been . . . discredited,” said one leading investor.

Another top 25 shareholder said: “Can there really be any other internal candidate who was second best and now they think is fantastic? Most people will be looking for an external appointment.”

The FTSE 100 company’s shares still have not recovered from a month of bad news about its North American aerospace business, which led to the abrupt departure in November of Kevin Cummings, GKN’s former head of aerospace and chief executive designate.

The revelation that GKN would have to write off mountains of overvalued inventory and unpaid bills in its US aerospace factories has severely dented the credibility of management and the board. Their judgment in giving the top job to the former head of US aerospace has been questioned as details of the problems emerge.

But for anyone with an inquiring mind and an internet connection, the warning signs that all was not well in North America were evident as long ago as 2015. They continued flashing in the months and weeks ahead of company’s first revelation in October of a £15m writedown and then its second in November of a further £80m-£130m charge.

“What a sad state of affairs,” said one employee in GKN’s St Louis factory on the company ratings website Glassdoor last April. “In all my years I have never encountered such a quagmire . . . Operations build what will help them meet revenue, not what’s due to customers . . . Parts are not scrapped so they don’t have to be written off.”

Back in December 2015, a former St Louis employee with more than 10 years’ service also described “$10s [sic] of millions in ‘working inventory’ and finished goods that is scrap or obsolete materials and parts”.

It is possible it was this employee who lodged a complaint that same year about the scrappage policy at one site. GKN confirmed to the Financial Times that such a complaint had prompted it to send in auditors. But they found no discrepancies, the company said, while a follow-up audit later that year confirmed that systems were being properly observed.

Nevertheless the common thread running through the 141 reviews on Glassdoor by US employees of GKN is that the business has been in an unhappy state for some time. One worker cites six complete management changes in five years. Many speak of a lack of investment, outdated machinery and poor management.

Some of the disgruntlement may be down to the fact that under Mr Cummings, who ran the US aerospace business from 2008 before being promoted in 2014 to manage the division globally, GKN has been trying to improve productivity in its US factories.

It has been clear for some time that GKN’s US business has been too reliant on old military programmes such as Boeing’s F-15 and F/A-18 combat jets and C-17 transport aircraft, and Sikorsky’s Black Hawk helicopter.

With orders for these decades-old programmes sporadic, and a promised uptick from work on Lockheed Martin’s F-35 only now beginning to take effect, management has been trying to increase the share of work on Boeing and Airbus’s booming commercial programmes.

Perhaps it is not surprising then that Mr Cummings, who could not be reached for comment for this article, did not take up the role as group chief executive. His reputation for hard-driving, ruthless management was probably no longer considered an asset. It may even have contributed to a culture where employees feared to raise concerns, say investors and those who worked with him.

“The things that were happening in that division were not good,” said the leading investor. He added that problems in Mr Cummings’s division were perhaps not representative of the wider culture of the organisation.

But Mr Cummings is not the only one who will bear the blame for GKN’s woes.

Mike Turner, the company’s outspoken chairman who chairs another FTSE group, Babcock International, is also now under pressure. The failure of the succession plan has drawn attention to GKN’s sluggish record in recent years, underperforming the FTSE 100 by about 30 percentage points since the start of 2015.

“Shareholders in GKN have been frustrated for a while that the company hasn’t delivered . . . and in particular the aerospace business has been disappointing in what has been a good market,” says David Larkam, an analyst at Numis.

Mr Cummings was supposed to inject new vigour into the group. But the board misjudged their man, says Samuel Johar of executive search firm Buchanan Harvey. “To do a volte face on an internal candidate who supposedly you know intimately is deeply embarrassing,” he says. “Mike will certainly have to stay to let things settle in. But then it may be time for him to move on.”

Mr Turner’s task now is to find a new candidate to take over from Mr Stein. That may not be easy given the pressure on GKN from investors to consider a break-up of its aerospace and automotive divisions. “The one clear thing this experience tells me is that this company is too sprawling. It is a mini-conglomerate,” says the top 25 shareholder.

Either way, “a split now looks like the sensible way forward”, says Sandy Morris, aerospace analyst at Jefferies investment bank. GKN has long traded at a discount to stocks in both the aerospace and automotive sectors, while a demerger could unlock this so-called “conglomerate discount”, he says.

“What is sad is that there is no conceptual reason why this business model should not have achieved a suitable valuation,” says Mr Morris says. “But arguably this company has needed stronger management on several levels. For longstanding shareholders who have supported [GKN] over decades this is extremely sad.”