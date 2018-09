Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Theresa May left last week’s EU summit in Salzburg in trouble: her Chequers plan for Britain's departure from the EU was rejected by other EU leaders. Where does this leave the Brexit negotiations — and Britain's domestic politics — with just six months to go? Is the Chequers plan really dead? Political editor George Parker and Brussels bureau chief Alex Barker join Dan Dombey to discuss.