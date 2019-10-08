The government on Tuesday set out the temporary tariff regime Britain would apply in the event of a no-deal Brexit — with 88 per cent of goods entering the UK escaping import taxes for a year.

The new regime, announced at 7am, represents a victory for the Treasury, which wanted to keep tariffs low in the event of a no-deal exit to avoid fuelling inflation in a highly volatile economic situation.

A draft no-deal tariff schedule, published in March, applied import duties to 13 per cent of goods, including some meat and dairy products, vehicles, ceramics and fertilisers. They were intended to support farmers and manufacturers.

Conor Burns, trade minister, said that in the event of a no-deal exit on October 31 — an outcome viewed as increasingly unlikely at Westminster and by financial markets — the emergency tariff schedule would be subject to an ongoing review.

After lobbying by various industry sectors, Liz Truss, international trade secretary, announced some modest changes to the original tariff plan announced last March, including higher tariffs to protect companies making bioethanol.

There were cuts on the proposed tariffs for HGVs entering the UK market after the haulage industry said the original plan would add £15,000 to the cost of the average truck.

Mr Burns said tariffs would also be applied to additional clothing products to “ensure the preferential access to the UK market currently available to developing countries — compared to other countries — is maintained”.

Ms Truss had argued that the “temporary” tariffs should be higher on the grounds that it would be harder for the UK to negotiate trade deals with third countries if it had already removed its tariff barriers.

“Once you’ve cut tariffs to a very low level, even on a temporary basis, it would be hard to put them back again,” said one trade department official.

Canada is among the countries holding back from negotiating a new trade deal with the UK, in part because it is already anticipating being able to export to Britain with low or zero tariffs in a no-deal scenario.

Meanwhile, Mr Burns told MPs on Monday the UK would not levy tariffs on goods entering Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland in a no-deal scenario, opening up an obvious entry point to the UK market for any trader wishing to avoid the duties.