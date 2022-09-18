Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Changing spaces

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Britain and the US are poor societies with some very rich people

  • Read through the article and note how John Burn-Murdoch uses data to analyse trends and patterns between countries. Data analysis is a key skill in A level geography

  • With reference to the first set of graphs ‘disposable household income’ analyse how UK household disposable income varies compared with Slovenia and Norway

  • Using the interactive chart on disposable household income, select 2 ACs (advanced economies) and 2 EDCs (middle income economies), describe and explain how income distributions vary compared with the UK 

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

