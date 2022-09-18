This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Changing spaces

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Britain and the US are poor societies with some very rich people

Read through the article and note how John Burn-Murdoch uses data to analyse trends and patterns between countries. Data analysis is a key skill in A level geography

With reference to the first set of graphs ‘disposable household income’ analyse how UK household disposable income varies compared with Slovenia and Norway

Using the interactive chart on disposable household income, select 2 ACs (advanced economies) and 2 EDCs (middle income economies), describe and explain how income distributions vary compared with the UK

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun