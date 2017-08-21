Guptas to sell South African media business to Zuma ally for $34m

The South African company owned by the Gupta family that is at the heart of a political storm said on Monday it was selling its media business to an ally and staunch defender of President Jacob Zuma.

Oakbay Investments, the Guptas’ holding company, said it had agreed to sell ANN7, a television news channel, and the New Age newspaper for R450m ($34m) to a company controlled by Mzwanele Manyi, a former spokesman for Mr Zuma.

Mr Manyi said that he would finance the acquisition with loans from the Guptas.

“The shareholders of Oakbay have agreed to do a vendor financing at acceptable terms,” he said.

The Guptas, who moved to South Africa from India in the 1990s, have faced mounting scrutiny over allegations that they used their ties to Mr Zuma and his relatives to influence government appointments and secure state contracts to expand their business empire.

South Africa’s four biggest banks closed the accounts of Gupta-owned companies last year and the scandal over the allegations has threatened to split the ruling African National Congress.

Critics of the family accuse the Guptas of using ANN7 to hound rivals, including Pravin Gordhan, the former finance minister, who Mr Zuma fired this year.

The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters banned the channel’s journalists from press conferences last year after Julius Malema, the party’s leader, called Gupta-owned media “propaganda machinery for the corrupt cartel”.

The Guptas and Mr Zuma deny the allegations against them. Mr Manyi has been a vocal backer of the family in the face of claims they have “captured” state institutions. “I am not Guptaphobic, and I would like people to be cured of that disease,” he said in April.

The sale of ANN7 and the New Age will allow the Gupta family “the time to focus on clearing its name in the face of unfounded media allegations,” Oakbay said.

Save South Africa, a group of civil society organisations that has called for Mr Zuma to resign over the corruption allegations, said the sale was “nothing less than blatant fronting” and “true to form for the crony capitalists who are clustered around Mr Zuma”.

“The truth is that the Gupta family is using vendor finance to effectively pay Manyi to take ANN7 and The New Age off its hands,” the group added.

Mr Manyi said that ANN7 and the New Age “are two strong businesses which are full of potential and, under the right external circumstances, can become an increasingly important and relevant part of the South African media landscape”.