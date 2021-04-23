FT data reporter Christine Zhang explains how inaccessible data can overlook some communities
Joe Biden plans to announce a set of tax increases on the wealthiest Americans, and there has been a rally in the price of lumber due to demand from the housing market. Plus, the FT’s data journalist, Christine Zhang, explains how statistics can fail Asian American communities.
Biden prepares to announce string of tax rises for richest Americans
https://www.ft.com/content/a43d966e-b7d9-4ee1-bb77-2a6561dfda12
Lumber party: economic bounce fuels US wood price rally
https://www.ft.com/content/202dada4-b188-4112-9689-6fec2924efb0
The data invisibility of Asian Americans
https://www.ft.com/content/119b6ffb-bc5e-4632-bc0a-199be9cfb7e7
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published