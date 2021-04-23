FT data reporter Christine Zhang explains how inaccessible data can overlook some communities

Joe Biden plans to announce a set of tax increases on the wealthiest Americans, and there has been a rally in the price of lumber due to demand from the housing market. Plus, the FT’s data journalist, Christine Zhang, explains how statistics can fail Asian American communities.





Biden prepares to announce string of tax rises for richest Americans

https://www.ft.com/content/a43d966e-b7d9-4ee1-bb77-2a6561dfda12





Lumber party: economic bounce fuels US wood price rally

https://www.ft.com/content/202dada4-b188-4112-9689-6fec2924efb0





The data invisibility of Asian Americans

https://www.ft.com/content/119b6ffb-bc5e-4632-bc0a-199be9cfb7e7

