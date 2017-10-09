Ericsson chooses Ronnie Leten as chairman

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Ericsson’s leading shareholders have chosen the well-regarded former chief executive of Swedish industrial group Atlas Copco as new chairman of the telecoms equipment maker as it battles against a slump in business.

Ronnie Leten will become chairman next year if other shareholders approve the plan at the annual meeting, replacing Leif Johansson, the former chief executive of Volvo Group, who is leaving after criticism from an activist investor.

Mr Leten, who retired this year as chief executive of Atlas Copco after quadrupling its share price in his eight years in charge, will step down as chairman of consumer appliances maker Electrolux in 2018 to make room for Ericsson. He is also due to become chairman of Epiroc, the mining business that Atlas Copco is spinning off next year.

“Ronnie Leten has a very strong track record when it comes to value creation . . . He has significant experience from digitalisation of major operations,” said Johan Forssell, the head of Ericsson’s nomination committee and chief executive of the Wallenberg family’s investment vehicle, Investor.

Ericsson, a former leader in the telecoms equipment sector, has fallen into deep trouble over the past few years with its share price down almost two-thirds since its recent peak in 2015. It has issued several profit warnings and warned repeatedly of a shrinking market as competition from China’s Huawei and Finland’s Nokia heats up.

Analysts and rival executives think it may have to cut tens of thousands of jobs in a bid to win back competitiveness. A former senior executive at Nokia said: “They have just lost their way, taken their eye off the ball. They need to get rid of a lot of people.”

Ericsson’s shares rose 2.3 per cent on Monday morning on the news of Mr Leten’s appointment.

Mr Leten’s performance at Atlas Copco was recently praised by Christer Gardell, co-founder of activist investor Cevian Capital, which has become Ericsson’s biggest investor. Mr Gardell was instrumental in forcing out Mr Johansson as Ericsson’s chairman after telling the Financial Times that “the board has done a very poor job”.

Mr Gardell had said the board had too few people with industry experience. Ericsson’s nomination committee — on which Mr Gardell sits — is also proposing Kurt Jofs, a former head of Ericsson’s networks business, as a board member. He would replace Kristin Skogen Lund, a former executive at telecoms operator Telenor.

“With these changes, the nomination committee believes that the company is given the right conditions for realising its long-term potential,” Mr Forssell said.

Borje Ekholm, a former chief executive of Investor who became Ericsson’s chief executive earlier this year, is seeking to cut costs as well as looking at jettisoning its London-based media business.