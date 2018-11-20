The US Treasury has accused a network of Russian companies of helping to ship Iranian oil to the Syrian government, in defiance of US sanctions.

Announcing that it would freeze the assets of at least two senior officials of the Central Bank of Iran, the senior US officials said “millions of barrels” of Iranian oil had been shipped to Syria on vessels that had switched off their identification systems to avoid detection.

Russia-based Global Vision Group, owned by Syrian national Mohammad Amer Alchwiki, worked with a subsidiary of the Russian Ministry of Energy, Promsyryoimport, to facilitate the shipments, the US said.

Russia began an oil-for-goods mechanism with Iran in 2014 to help it sell crude, and this month vowed to continue assisting Tehran despite US sanctions targeting exports.

Promsyryoimport, a formerly dormant Soviet state enterprise, was revived by the ministry to facilitate the mechanism, and has been trading about 100,000 barrels a day of Iranian crude.

Both countries previously declined to confirm to where the oil was exported.

Russia’s ministry of energy declined to comment when contacted by the Financial Times. Promsyryoimport could not be immediately reached for comment.

Russia’s military campaign in Syria, which began in 2015, has swung the country’s civil war in favour of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Moscow has used its role in the conflict to beef up relations with Middle Eastern powers such as Iran, Turkey and Israel.

The Central Bank of Iran was accused of sending funds to Russian companies to assist Syria with payment for the oil via an Iran-based company posing as a pharmaceutical group.

The US said it would freeze the assets of a group of individuals, including Rasul Sajjid, the CIB’s international development director, and Hossein Yaghoobi, its vice-governor for international affairs.

Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, said the US was “committed to imposing a financial toll on Iran, Russia, and others for their efforts to solidify Assad’s authoritarian rule, as well as disrupt the Iranian regime’s funding of terrorist organisations”.

Senior US officials said the action demonstrated a “robust” application of sanctions against Iran by Mike Pompeo, the US secretary of state. “Our policy is to change the destructive and destabilising regime in Iran and not to punish the Iranian people”, he said.

In a statement, the Treasury accused the Iranian regime of continuing to provide “hundreds of millions of dollars” to US-designated terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hizbollah.