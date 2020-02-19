Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Arab Gulf leaders have been splashing out on sport. Officials in the Gulf states say the investment is part of their effort to diversify oil-dependent economies, but critics accuse them of using sport to deflect attention from poor human rights records. Arash Massoudi discusses the impact of the oil money flowing into football and other sports with Murad Ahmed, sports correspondent, and Andrew England, Middle East editor. Sign up to join Arash and Murad at next month’s FT Business of Football Summit here





Contributors: Arash Massoudi, corporate finance and deals editor, Murad Ahmed, sports correspondent, and Andrew England, Middle East editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

